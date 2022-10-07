ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LOOTPRESS Week 6 Pet of the Week is Nico…and Belle!

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 6 Pet of the Week feature is a two for one deal, with Nico and Belle!

Nico and Belle are Saint Bernard siblings who follow one another like shadows. As such, it wouldn’t feel appropriate to include one without the other.

Nico is 3 and Belle is 4, and though these pups come from different litters, they were born to the same parents.

These pups like to spend their time romping around with one another, and partaking in staples of dog life such as car rides and, of course, eating.

Despite Belle’s seniority, Nico is the taller of the two towering pups. But don’t let their size intimidate you, as these guys are very friendly and loving.

We would like to thank everyone who made submissions this week, and are excited to congratulate Nico and Belle, the LOOTPRESS Week 6 Pet Pair of the Week, in association with the Humane Society of Raleigh County!

The Humane Society of Raleigh County will host a donation drive this Saturday, October 8th, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Marquee Cinemas Beckley Galleria to celebrate the release of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

Donations being sought include:

Dog food

Cat food

Dog & cat treats

Cat litter (Pine – available at Tractor Supply)

Flea & Tick Products

Leashes & Collars

Dog Crates & Carriers

Cat & Kitten Toys

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Stainless Steel Water Bowls

Look for the big popcorn box to drop off donations. Those who donate will receive a FREE jr. popcorn!

Volunteers are currently being sought for this event, and those interested are encouraged to reach out to hsrc.volunteer@gmail.com for more information.

While we certainly wish we could shine a spotlight on each and every pet for which we receive a submission, submissions and resubmissions are always welcome and encouraged, and can be made through this brief form.

The LOOTPRESS Week 5 Pet of the Week feature can be found here, and readers can learn more about Pet of the Week here.

