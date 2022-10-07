Read full article on original website
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
ID Released For Woman Found Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
The identity has been released of a woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
Frederick Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder, Explosives: State's Attorney
A 20-year-old Maryland man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for murder and possession by explosives, the Frederick County State’s Attorney announced. Frederick resident Joshua Eckenrode was sentenced to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended after pleading guilty to his role in the March 2021 death of Curtis Mason Smith.
Man arrested, charged for fatal stabbing in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man to death in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Butler Street Southeast, off of Morris Road Southeast, around 7:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival,...
Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Howard County apartment complex. In Columbia, officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road to a reported shooting in the area.
Police Arrest New York State Woman After Threatening Man With Knife and Axe
Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance early Tuesday that lead to a the arrest of a resident in New York after they allegedly threatened the other person in the house. While it is not entirely known what the fight was all about, offcials say the suspect displayed a knife and axe and threatened harm against the other individual.
LI police officer injured after drunk driver crashes into patrol car
A 33-year-old Long Island man was arrested early Sunday after driving drunk and hitting a police vehicle, injuring the officer, officials said.
Anne Arundel County Police Officer Busted For DUI After Crashing Into Tree
An Anne Arundel County Police officer was charged for a DUI after being found crashed into a tree, officials confirm. PFC K. Froh, a three-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested after the collision at 575 East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Chambersburg mother & son, 11 juveniles charged with felony riot after fight
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg mother, son, and 11 juveniles are facing felony riot charges after a fight on Friday, Oct. 7. According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 7 officers responded to a reported fight on the 300 block of S. Sixth Street. Police say a weapon was brandished but confirmed no one was harmed.
Woman, teen son and 11 other minors charged in connection with central Pa. fight: police
A Chambersburg woman and her son are the only adults among 13 people charged with riot following a large fight blocks away from multiple schools. Chambersburg police said they have arrested 41-year-old Hollie Rae Bigler and her son, 18-year-old Christian Bigler, on one count each of felony riot and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.
BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap
Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
Man accused of killing wife, parents in shooting rampage in New York state
A man went on a shooting rampage that ended with the death of his wife, mother and father, before he killed himself, authorities in Erie County, New York, said Friday. The violence happened late Thursday morning east of Buffalo, New York. Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives released additional details about the shootings Friday, officials said.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
New Rochelle Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend Freed From Prison Under New State Law
A woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death will be released from prison under a new NY state law that gives judges more discretion in sentencing defendants who have suffered domestic abuse. Westchester County resident Jonitha Alston, age 35, of New Rochelle, will be freed after acting State...
Baltimore 'Triple C' gang member sentenced for racketeering conspiracy, including murders
A member of the gang "Triple C" was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a racketeering conspiracy, including attempted murder and murder related to his participation in the street gang that operated throughout Baltimore City. Michael "Mikkie Chester, 24, admitted he was present at five murders. According to Chester's...
Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House
A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say. A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.
