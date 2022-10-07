Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department.
The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients.
KRON ON is streaming live
As of around 8 a.m., the fire department was advising people to avoid the area. No structures were threatened by the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0