San Jose, CA

Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department.

The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients.

As of around 8 a.m., the fire department was advising people to avoid the area. No structures were threatened by the fire.

