ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 19

Eh Whatever
2d ago

I would've given her a chance to hold the baby in about a month... her entitled attitude would put her behind everyone wanting to hold the baby.

Reply
15
Deb M.
2d ago

Not your baby. Mom gets the first hold, then Dad. Granny can wait. If Dad doesn't understand that, Mom needs to get out.

Reply
29
stephanie
1d ago

First of all..whoever is allowed in the delivery room, is the mother's choice. That's not even a discussion, so I don't know why dad thinks he should have been able to disregard his wife's feelings and allow his mother into the delivery room! That's not his decision to make. Second..MIL should not have not have chosen to attend this wedding when she knew DIL was close to delivering. There is an air here of MIL being so sure she wouldnt be crossed.."or else." Also, this is a huge red flag, because these "conditions" to give grandma "dibs" on her son and wife's important milestones isn't going to stop with who gets to hold the baby first.

Reply
8
Related
Tyla

Mum gives birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told they'd all be boys

A young mum gave birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told by doctors they’d all be boys. New parents Jake Hammerton, 22, and his partner Caitlin Knight, 20, were thrilled to discover that Caitlin was pregnant. At their 22-week scan, the couple from Sheffield found out that they were having identical triplet boys – a one in 200 million case without IVF – so naturally they went away and started prepping for the arrival of their little lads.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#Wedding#Unhinged#Mil
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands that Bride 'Return Gown' She Hates

How much say should an in-law have in a bride’s choice of wedding dress?. For a lot of women, they dream about their ideal wedding day many years before it takes place or they start planning it. People can get very wrapped up in the details of planning a wedding because they are so passionate about having the ‘perfect day’ realised.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy