Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2022. Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles. Brian Keith Karg, 26,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder

Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
ERATH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
Talk Radio 960am

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
#Murder#Violent Crime
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Kaplan

Kaplan, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Hwy 14 in Kaplan, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along Hwy 14 near W. Pirates Lane on Oct. 6, 2022. When troopers arrived...
KAPLAN, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash near Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says authorities responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. near Sam Dunham Rd. on October 5, 2022. Authorities say a preliminary investigation...
SULPHUR, LA
NewsBreak
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022

This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Memories from another time

When you can remember reading by coal oil and kerosene lamps, using an outhouse, warming up by a coal-fired heater and priming a water pump at the kitchen sink, you know you’ve been around a long, long time. Those are some of the things I discussed with a Cameron...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership. The new owners of Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur have announced that the restaurant on Maplewood Drive will be reopening soon. The announcement was made on the evening of October 7, 2022, on the business’s Facebook page which has been quiet since the location closed in January.
SULPHUR, LA

