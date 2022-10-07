Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2022. Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles. Brian Keith Karg, 26,...
Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder
Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
Man dead after being hit 'multiple times' on Highway 69 in Port Arthur Saturday night, investigation underway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the death of a man who investigators believe was hit multiple times Saturday night. It happened on U.S. 69 southbound near an IHOP after 9 p.m., according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso. One of the vehicles that hit the man was an 18-wheeler.
Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
Indictment returned against man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was indicted for first-degree rape Thursday in state district court. Hunter Kyle Smith, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sept. 1. He is accused of raping the girl in late August. He is being held at...
Lake Arthur man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Kaplan
Kaplan, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Hwy 14 in Kaplan, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along Hwy 14 near W. Pirates Lane on Oct. 6, 2022. When troopers arrived...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash near Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says authorities responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. near Sam Dunham Rd. on October 5, 2022. Authorities say a preliminary investigation...
Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil set in Crowley
The event is held annually to remember those lost to domestic violence, and to support those still living in silence.
Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022
This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
Jim Beam column: Memories from another time
When you can remember reading by coal oil and kerosene lamps, using an outhouse, warming up by a coal-fired heater and priming a water pump at the kitchen sink, you know you’ve been around a long, long time. Those are some of the things I discussed with a Cameron...
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership. The new owners of Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur have announced that the restaurant on Maplewood Drive will be reopening soon. The announcement was made on the evening of October 7, 2022, on the business’s Facebook page which has been quiet since the location closed in January.
The City Of Lake Charles Now Hiring Full-Time Positions
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
