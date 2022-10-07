Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
BC Volleyball Digs 5 Set Win in Corvallis
The Butte Central Maroon Volleyball team made a Saturday afternoon trip to Corvallis for a Southwestern A Conference match with the Blue Devils. Central made the trip pay off with a 3-2 win 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 18-25, 15-11, to take their overall record to 6-4 “We were able to hang...
buttesports.com
Diggers take Top spots at Tony Banovich Invite
BUTTE, Mont. – The first ever cross country meet was held by Montana Tech at the Highland View Golf Course. The Orediggers took the top individual places at the first Tony Banovich Invitational. Butte native Hailey Nielson won the women’s race and Edwin Kipainoi took the top place in...
buttesports.com
Frenchtown pulls away from Butte Central
A run-strong Frenchtown team took advantage of Butte Central injuries and mistakes and blanked the Maroons 36-0 Friday night in a Western A Conference high school football game at Bob Green Field on the Montana Tech campus. Five Bronc ball-carriers ran for more than 25 yards in a 240-yard ground...
buttesports.com
Third Quarter pushes Glacier past Bulldogs
The Butte High Bulldogs played three quarters of great football on Friday night. It was the one quarter that they didn’t play well, that made the difference in the 55-41 loss in Kalispell. Butte High trailed Glacier 7-0 in the first quarter with the Wolf Pack scoring the game’s...
buttesports.com
Copper Queen League for Girls Basketball Starting Up
The Copper Queen League 3 on 3 girls basketball league is open for enrollment. The league will run for three Sundays between November 6th through November 20th at the Maroon Activity Center. November 6th and 13th the league will run from 11:00-1:30 and November 20th 1:00-3:30. The league will feature...
