CCS tackles tough Panhandle tourney
The early part of the week looked familiar to the Chase County volleyball team. The Longhorns traveled to Gothenburg for their annual triangular with Perkins County and the Swedes. Friday and Saturday were something entirely new, when CCS traveled to Scottsbluff for the two-day Twin City Invite. Gothenburg triangular. The...
Longhorns flatten Hershey
The cards were stacked in the Chase County football team’s favor when Hershey came to Imperial Friday night. With the Panthers’ starting quarterback out with an injury, CCS Head Coach Nathan Gaswick said the team knew that Hershey would struggle offensively. That proved true on Hershey’s first possession....
WP drops battle with Wallace
The Wauneta-Palisade football team got off to a great start against Wallace Friday evening, but the Broncos let the second half get away from them in a 14-56 loss. The Broncos took it to Wallace on WP’s first drive, moving down the field with a combination of run and pass plays.
WP splits matches
The week was a mixture of extremes for the Wauneta-Palisade volleyball team. The Broncos traveled to Dundy County Stratton Sept. 27. WP let the Tigers (0-21) hang around in the first set, only winning 25-21. The Broncos found their groove in the second set. Serving runs by Chloe Stehno, Peyton Cox and Halle Bardsley gave WP a 25-12 win.
State Fair sweepstakes honors, more garnered by students
Students at Chase County Schools brought home a host of awards in the Education Department divisions at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. Among them were overall first and second place Sweepstakes winners among all open class education division entries. The Sweepstakes first place was won by third grader Juliette O’Neil...
Imperial FFA finishes in top 10 at State Range Judging
Imperial FFA placed eighth in the junior division at State Range Judging last week. The team of Miranda Spady, Odessa Zadina, Malachi Christensen, Carter Kuenning, Westyn Mendenhall and Jasmine Johnson traveled to Dawes County Sept. 29. Spady had the team’s top finish, 19th. Zadina placed 21st, Christensen was 39th, Kuenning...
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Pillen stops on gubernatorial campaign swing through area
Touting his ownership of a Chase County business, Jim Pillen spent an hour and a half in Imperial Monday as he visited communities in the west, campaigning to be Nebraska’s next Governor. Pillen’s meet and greet, which included a short address and questions, drew about 30 people to St....
Week later, bus accident still fresh in parents’ minds
On Tuesday, a week after the Sept. 27 Chase County Schools bus accident, thoughts of “What if?” continue to cross Megan Wenzlick’s mind. Wenzlick and husband Nathan had two daughters on the school bus that was hit by a full-loaded semi-truck on Champion Spur 15A, four miles southwest of Imperial.
Halsey Forest fire grows to near 19,000 burned acres
IVFD sends three firefighters to scene with area Strike Team. Members of the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department sent three firefighters to help battle the Bovee Fire that has burned acres in the Halsey National Forest in northwest Nebraska. An update Wednesday morning said the fire stood at 18,932 acres burned...
Your newspaper remains relevant
The Imperial Republican has a rich history of covering Imperial, Chase County and the High Plains. Our political, business, education and even media companies across the country are indeed evolving for the times in which we live. How will The Imperial Republican cover these fast changes? First and foremost, let...
Former Grant resident helping with hurricane relief
Former Grant resident Brian Holaway, who owns Captain Brian on the Water Guide Service on Captiva Island in Florida, is using his guide service resources to assist with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southeast coast of Florida near Fort Myers and Cape Coral Sept. 28. With local...
Two businesses move forward with plans after council votes
A pair of Imperial businesses got the go-ahead Monday from the Imperial city council to move forward with their plans. One is a new business, Rainbow Playhouse LLC, that needed a Conditional Use Permit to operate, and another gained approval for a requested LB840 business loan that will help new owners purchase MorningStar Cafe.
W-P school benefits from Bayer Fund contribution
Wauneta farmers Derek and Allison Sandman recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Wauneta-Palisade Schools Foundation, Inc. The foundation will use the funds to promote youth in agriculture. “A sincere thank you to the Sandmans for selecting the foundation to use the funds...
Commissioners continue to look for volunteers for county boards
The Chase County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Sept. 27. Included in the meeting was Board of Equalization and a closed session. Duane Todd and Bud Statz informed the board that Marv Teply has resigned from the Veteran’s Service Board. Todd and Statz recommended Rory Jens to replace Teply.
Nebraska Sen. headed back to Ukraine
An old soldier is headed back to the front lines in Ukraine, saying that at certain times in history, you need to get involved.
