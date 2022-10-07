Read full article on original website
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen two day event
One of the most waited events is finally here and it's a two-day event. The event starts on Friday, October 7 at the Brawley Cattle Call rodeo 7:00 p.m. and the following day at 10:00 a.m. The post Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen two day event appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrests teacher, JV Football coach for luring a minor
On Thursday, October 6, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested 31-year-old Jacob Williams for Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation. The post YPD arrests teacher, JV Football coach for luring a minor appeared first on KYMA.
Tacos and Tunes holds a big comeback in Downtown Yuma
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10:00am to 9:00pm, the City of Yuma and their sponsors hosts Tacos and Tunes. The post Tacos and Tunes holds a big comeback in Downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Massive sandstorm whips Imperial Valley and Northern Baja California
sky was super clear and you go nothing is going to happen," said Ojeda. "And my other cousin shows up and he goes outside, and now his hair is almost blowing off it’s so crazy and the sky is all brown, you couldn’t see an inch in front of you.”
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
El Centro de la Raza marks 50 years and buys a roller rink
As people across the country celebrate Latino Heritage Month, a longtime cultural institution in Seattle is marking 50 years. On Saturday, El Centro de la Raza, the Beacon Hill nonprofit, is throwing a community gala at the Washington Convention Center to celebrate its decades of service. The event will be livestreamed.
Tacos and Tunes returns for this weekend, but in a new location
Tacos and Tunes is back, but at a new location. Get your taste-buds ready for an array of flavors from various restaurants. The post Tacos and Tunes returns for this weekend, but in a new location appeared first on KYMA.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms
The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop
YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
City of El Centro highlights $5.7 million in Gomez Park improvements.
EL CENTRO — On the morning of Wednesday October 5, the City of El Centro came together to celebrate a grant offer of $5.7 million dollars for special renovations to David Gomez Park. For many years, David Gomez Park has been a beloved space for the City of El...
Local artist's new mural unveiled in Calipatria
CALIPATRIA — Two red trailers covered the west side of the Southwest Equipment and Supply building on Friday, September 30. A row of blue tarps occupying the opposite side of the street provided shade to volunteers of local organizations as they offered flyers to attendees. Police cars were around the corner of the building near food trucks while barricades closed off entry to the street.
Imperial County Farm Bureau's Annual Dinner forges through unexpected weather to honor awardees
BRAWLEY — The Imperial County Farm Bureau held the Annual Dinner and Celebration of Agriculture the evening of Thursday October 6. According to a press release, the Farm Bureau rebranded this year from a meeting to a dinner that celebrated the agricultural contributions of the Imperial Valley to the world. "We recognize that every year, not just this year, is a hard year to be in the agriculture industry, and we wanted an event that celebrates all that we, as Imperial Valley agriculturists, do to help feed the world," said Cierra Allen, policy & communications director at the Imperial County Farm Bureau.
SPECIAL REPORT: Unsolved Crimes
Unsolved crimes in the desert southwest leave many loved ones with no answers. The oldest unsolved crime is the shooting death of a young woman getting ready for her bridal shower. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Unsolved Crimes appeared first on KYMA.
Over 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer on Highway 86 checkpoint
One person was arrested after Border Patrol agents found a large amount of meth in a tractor trailer, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Yuma’s local law enforcement agencies brings community together at 20th annual G.A.I.N. event
October is Crime Prevention Month. Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) was an event held by police agencies statewide. The post Yuma’s local law enforcement agencies brings community together at 20th annual G.A.I.N. event appeared first on KYMA.
