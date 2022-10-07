ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

King Charles III looks to restore 18th century clock in special TV appearance

King Charles III will send two historic items, including an 18th century bracket clock, for restoration during a special episode of the BBC television show "The Repair Shop." The monarch's TV appearance is part of the broadcaster's 100th anniversary celebrations and will see him join the show's host Jay Blades and his team of expert craftspeople on their mission to preserve heritage craft skills, the BBC said in a press release.
