Medals for dog that parachuted during second world war sell for £140,000
Bravery medals awarded to a collie called Rob that made 20 parachute jumps during the second world war and is credited with frequently saving his human colleagues have sold at auction for a record £140,000. Rob was strapped into a special harness and calmly followed infantry troops into north...
James McQuillan’s incredible rise from wheelchair rugby novice to playing for Australia
When James McQuillan was learning to use his wheelchair, he started in a shopping centre, “where it’s all flat”. Then, he says, “you’re on pavements with some gutters that are a bit tricky, and then you go out and about with your friends or to the pub”.
King Charles III looks to restore 18th century clock in special TV appearance
King Charles III will send two historic items, including an 18th century bracket clock, for restoration during a special episode of the BBC television show "The Repair Shop." The monarch's TV appearance is part of the broadcaster's 100th anniversary celebrations and will see him join the show's host Jay Blades and his team of expert craftspeople on their mission to preserve heritage craft skills, the BBC said in a press release.
