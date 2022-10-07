Read full article on original website
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
Many Report Seeing Strange Flying Object Over Upstate NY! What was It?
Did you see any strange lights in the sky over the weekend? Many in Upstate NY saw it at around 7:40 on Saturday night. But what was it?. Just a few seconds into the video filmed on Saturday, you can hear a few men commenting about the bright, glowing, UFO seen darting across the sky in Upstate NY.
The Beach Boys Just Announced A Very Special Treat For Upstate New York
As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Soaring Food Prices In New York State Could Cancel Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Buying food is almost 20 percent more for certain staple items this year compared to last year in New York. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased significantly. The rising prices are the highest increases in over 40 years. The food index increased...
Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State
Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
Offensive! Tiny NY Island Was Once Named After Female Body Part?
Hopefully you haven't been in a coma the last 6 years but imagine if you were and you finally come out if it and learn the Washington Redskins are now the Washington Commanders, the Gypsy Moth is now Lymantria Dispar and one of the islands in the Finger Lakes has changed it's name. What has happened?
Record-Breaking New York State Pumpkin Weighs As Much As A Car
I love a good jack-o-lantern. It’s one of my favorite thins about the Halloween season – to look up on people’s porches, steps, and stoops and see the glowing faces and designs. If you’ve ever carved one yourself, you know it takes the right shape and size pumpkin to be the perfect canvas.
These Hudson Valley Fish Tacos Will Change Your Life!
I had a great chance to get away this weekend, and celebrate a friend of mine's birthday. For dinner, we ended up going to this great brewery. In typical fashion, I got myself a margarita and a burger with sautéed mushrooms and onions to munch down on. Immaculate Shrimp...
