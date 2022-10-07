Softball season ended for Chase County Monday night with a 5-7 loss to Hershey in subdistricts at Chadron. The Longhorns were seeded third and faced second seeded Hershey (13-22). Chadron (17-11) faced Bayard (1-19) in the other half of the C-10 subdistrict and beat the Tigers 12-0. Chadron would go on to claim the subdistrict title with a 14-0 win over the Panthers.

