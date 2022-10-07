Read full article on original website
Related
Imperial Republican
CCS tackles tough Panhandle tourney
The early part of the week looked familiar to the Chase County volleyball team. The Longhorns traveled to Gothenburg for their annual triangular with Perkins County and the Swedes. Friday and Saturday were something entirely new, when CCS traveled to Scottsbluff for the two-day Twin City Invite. Gothenburg triangular. The...
Imperial Republican
Imperial FFA finishes in top 10 at State Range Judging
Imperial FFA placed eighth in the junior division at State Range Judging last week. The team of Miranda Spady, Odessa Zadina, Malachi Christensen, Carter Kuenning, Westyn Mendenhall and Jasmine Johnson traveled to Dawes County Sept. 29. Spady had the team’s top finish, 19th. Zadina placed 21st, Christensen was 39th, Kuenning...
Imperial Republican
Softball season ends with close loss at subdistricts
Softball season ended for Chase County Monday night with a 5-7 loss to Hershey in subdistricts at Chadron. The Longhorns were seeded third and faced second seeded Hershey (13-22). Chadron (17-11) faced Bayard (1-19) in the other half of the C-10 subdistrict and beat the Tigers 12-0. Chadron would go on to claim the subdistrict title with a 14-0 win over the Panthers.
Imperial Republican
Longhorns flatten Hershey
The cards were stacked in the Chase County football team’s favor when Hershey came to Imperial Friday night. With the Panthers’ starting quarterback out with an injury, CCS Head Coach Nathan Gaswick said the team knew that Hershey would struggle offensively. That proved true on Hershey’s first possession....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial Republican
WP splits matches
The week was a mixture of extremes for the Wauneta-Palisade volleyball team. The Broncos traveled to Dundy County Stratton Sept. 27. WP let the Tigers (0-21) hang around in the first set, only winning 25-21. The Broncos found their groove in the second set. Serving runs by Chloe Stehno, Peyton Cox and Halle Bardsley gave WP a 25-12 win.
Imperial Republican
Week later, bus accident still fresh in parents’ minds
On Tuesday, a week after the Sept. 27 Chase County Schools bus accident, thoughts of “What if?” continue to cross Megan Wenzlick’s mind. Wenzlick and husband Nathan had two daughters on the school bus that was hit by a full-loaded semi-truck on Champion Spur 15A, four miles southwest of Imperial.
Imperial Republican
Halsey Forest fire grows to near 19,000 burned acres
IVFD sends three firefighters to scene with area Strike Team. Members of the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department sent three firefighters to help battle the Bovee Fire that has burned acres in the Halsey National Forest in northwest Nebraska. An update Wednesday morning said the fire stood at 18,932 acres burned...
Imperial Republican
Former Grant resident helping with hurricane relief
Former Grant resident Brian Holaway, who owns Captain Brian on the Water Guide Service on Captiva Island in Florida, is using his guide service resources to assist with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southeast coast of Florida near Fort Myers and Cape Coral Sept. 28. With local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Imperial Republican
Two businesses move forward with plans after council votes
A pair of Imperial businesses got the go-ahead Monday from the Imperial city council to move forward with their plans. One is a new business, Rainbow Playhouse LLC, that needed a Conditional Use Permit to operate, and another gained approval for a requested LB840 business loan that will help new owners purchase MorningStar Cafe.
Imperial Republican
Commissioners continue to look for volunteers for county boards
The Chase County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Sept. 27. Included in the meeting was Board of Equalization and a closed session. Duane Todd and Bud Statz informed the board that Marv Teply has resigned from the Veteran’s Service Board. Todd and Statz recommended Rory Jens to replace Teply.
Imperial Republican
W-P school benefits from Bayer Fund contribution
Wauneta farmers Derek and Allison Sandman recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Wauneta-Palisade Schools Foundation, Inc. The foundation will use the funds to promote youth in agriculture. “A sincere thank you to the Sandmans for selecting the foundation to use the funds...
Comments / 0