STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Angola woman has life-threatening injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV in a Steuben County roadway Thursday morning. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont in rural Jamestown Township, on a report of a suspicious person in the area. A caller said a woman was walking in the middle of the road, screaming and waving at oncoming traffic.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO