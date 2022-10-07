Read full article on original website
Iowa Leads the Nation as the Best Place to Do This…
There are a lot of great things about Iowa. From the friendly folks to the small towns and everything in between, there is a lot to love about the Hawkeye state. As a former resident of the state, it caught my eye to see a recent article from CNBC that made Iowa stand out amongst the rest of the country in one key area.
Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees
Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Iowa fails to find the end zone against Illinois
Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids.
Brenna Bird and Tom Miller face off in Iowa Attorney General debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller faced off against his Republican challenger Brenna Bird in a debate at KCCI studios. The Iowa attorney general is the state's top legal officer who is in charge of Iowa's legal business. The attorney general gives legal advice and representation to most state agencies and departments. They represent the state in administrative law in all levels of the courts from Iowa district courts to the U.S. Supreme Court.
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. John Campbell joined a group of...
Sunday Talk: Joni Ernst: The Gold Standard in Iowa: All 99 Counties, Every Year.
There’s no doubt that Iowans know what’s best for Iowa! So, when I first took office, I knew there was no better way to hear from my constituents than to visit every county, every year. The 99 County Tour has become a tradition in Iowa, started by my...
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.
Iowa state treasurer candidates debate office’s role in tax cuts, college savings program
In a debate Friday, incumbent Iowa State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald said that his office’s focus is managing the state’s money, while former Republican state Sen. Roby Smith said he would take a more active role supporting tax cuts passed in the Iowa legislature if elected. Smith, who has served in the Iowa Senate for 12 […] The post Iowa state treasurer candidates debate office’s role in tax cuts, college savings program appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
North Iowa Outdoors: Dedicated Monarch Butterfly Acres Increase
Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
Best times to enjoy the fall colors in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the fall colors, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the second week of October is the perfect time to do it. Fall officially started on September 22, but the season’s most vibrant colors peak in...
Abortion rights advocates in Iowa City and Des Moines to rally this weekend as part of national day of action
There will be a rally at the Pentacrest on Sunday as part of the National Weekend of Action for Reproductive Rights. The event starts at 4 p.m. A march in downtown Iowa City is scheduled after. “Iowa City Eastside Democrats will be present at the rally to register people to...
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids
Especially For You event draws record crowd in Cedar Rapids
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
31 conservatives endorse state auditor Rob Sand in re-election bid
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, has received endorsements from 31 conservative political figures in his bid for re-election, his campaign announced Thursday. Sand’s supporters include Republican, Libertarian and conservative independent elected officials and candidates, as well as former Republican Party of Iowa staffers and private-sector leaders, according to a campaign news release. […] The post 31 conservatives endorse state auditor Rob Sand in re-election bid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
