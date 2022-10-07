Read full article on original website
Bob Hatlett
2d ago
It doesn't matter what race you say you are a member of. It is every American citizens right to vote unless they have done something to keep them from voting. I don't care who you vote for just get out and vote on election day.
Marty (Maatam) Damler
2d ago
Another bunch of race baiting frauds looking to stuff their own pockets 🖕🏼🤣
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Voter Registration Ends Tomorrow
The November election is coming up fast, but the deadline to register is coming even faster. October 11 is the last day to register and there are a number of important issues on this year’s ballot. This year is a big election with a governor’s race, senate races, judge...
State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree
New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state's future.
Opal Lee On The Meaning Of Juneteenth
Opal Lee was a little girl when she experienced her first Juneteenth in Marshall, Texas. She recalls going to the fairgrounds, enjoying music, food, speeches and ball games. “It was just like Christmas,” says Lee, now 95. But around the age of 10, her family moved to Fort...
warricknews.com
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
dallasexpress.com
‘County Citizens’ Seek to Defend Freedom and Raise Local Awareness
The nonprofit County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF) defends the freedoms of local citizens, addressing issues of liberty infringement by local government, rather than state or federal. North Texas state director Matthew Poole told The Dallas Express that CCDF’s mission is “to empower and educate citizens so they can handle breaches...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Texas lawmakers plan medical billing fix next session after KXAN investigation
In addition to the invoice issue, Texas lawmakers could consider another legislative measure following KXAN's investigation. Earlier this year, Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, spoke with our team about concerns from families since she's previously worked to improve the state's Debt Collection Act.
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
How the debunked conspiracy film 2000 Mules became Texas Republican orthodoxy
Watchdog groups fear the film will fuel chaos in the upcoming midterm elections and could be a pretext for more restrictive voting laws in the future.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Cardiologist weighs in on State Fair of Texas fried delectables
This year, if you find yourself perusing the food vendors at the Dallas institution, you may come across delectables such as a fried charcuterie board, a deep-fried strawberry shortcake crunch roll or, the somehow structurally sound, deep-fried honey.
What new voters need to know about Texas elections
For newcomers to Texas or those updating their voter registration, here's what you need to know before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Republican candidate for Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The race for District Attorney in Dallas County is a repeat of the 2018 race for the same office, with incumbent Democrat John Creuzot taking on Republican Faith Johnson. The only difference? Four years ago, Johnson was the incumbent. Johnson has focused on Creuzot’s policy...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
