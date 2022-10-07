ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Coffee shop at Stella Maris brews hope and community in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Since 1948, Stella Maris in Cleveland has provided addiction and mental health services to Northeast Ohio, providing a range of services from detoxification programs to workforce development. At its Ohio City campus, Stella Maris is also providing something else through its coffee shop - a place where...
CLEVELAND, OH
Lima News

Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth welcomed its first patients Saturday at the Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights. City officials said the 112-bed hospital is now offering services to adults and seniors who need inpatient care for behavioral health. An adolescent unit is set to open in June of...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters next week

CLEVELAND — Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according to a flyer for it, will call for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner on the Cleveland-based company's global headquarters project. Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is also advertised to attend the protest.
CLEVELAND, OH
WILX-TV

Legal Issues For Cleveland Attorney

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a Browns home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Miller, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. Charges were filed against him Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. Haslam was struck by the bottle while walking from the field toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Halsam wasn’t injured. Miller was detained by security guards as he tried to leave the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Drusinskys give 'transformational' gift to University Hospitals

University Hospitals has announced a “transformational” gift from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky of Beachwood benefiting advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care, according to an Oct. 7 news release. In recognition of the gift, University Hospitals has renamed its sports medicine program as the UH Drusinsky Sports...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
OHIO STATE

