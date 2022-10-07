ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Author, anchor John Pruitt documents a Klan-involved murder in 'Tell It True'

John Pruitt, former WSB anchorman and author, Tell It True. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. In a combative conference yesterday, Herschel Walker doubles down on his campaign. Walker did not initially address the allegations that he paid for an abortion, but denied it after reporters pressed...
Albany Herald

One Man's Opinion: Water, water ... everywhere

Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first-world or Third World country are whether or not you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether or not the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, across the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark folks, and that means trouble folks, right here in River City and across this great land.
Automotive Addicts

Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour

Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Atlanta Daily World

Morehouse College Continues to Climb the U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Morehouse College maintains its No. 4 ranking among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings. Recognized for one of the most comprehensive new student orientation traditions in higher education, the College climbed 13 spots to becoming No. 1 HBCU overall for First-Year Experiences. Additionally, with the launch of “Morehouse in the Metaverse,” the Black Men’s Research Institute, and several other academic initiatives, Morehouse advanced to the No. 1 Liberal Arts College and Most Innovative College among Georgia institutions that men can attend; it is the No. 1 HBCU for men for innovation and undergraduate teaching and is the No. 2 HBCU in these categories nationwide. The College advanced four spots to No. 124 among Liberal Arts Colleges nationwide.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
TheAtlantaVoice

‘This is a great opportunity:’ Seasonal jobs can lead to careers

The line outside of the UPS employment center on Fulton Industrial Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta stretched through the parking lot. Tis’ the season for seasonal employment opportunities and the delivery and logistics giant was hiring for package car drivers, tractor trailer drivers and package handlers. An applicant dressed in a full FedEx uniform, knowing full […] The post ‘This is a great opportunity:’ Seasonal jobs can lead to careers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantahomesmag.com

Summerhill’s Scene

Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
