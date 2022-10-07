Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz. Image via United States Army.

Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.

The event will take place tomorrow from 1 to 3 PM in the Pennsylvania area of Medal of Honor Grove at 1601 Valley Forge Road, in Phoenixville.

Michael Crescenz was a much-loved young man with a huge smile who grew up in Philly’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The second of six boys, he was a devoted son and brother, gifted athlete, a loyal and protective friend, and someone who didn’t tolerate bullying. Crescenz spent 12 years in the city’s Catholic schools, where he learned the importance of service and sacrificing for family and community.

Crescenz enlisted in the U.S. Army not long after graduating from Cardinal Dougherty High School. He had only been in Vietnam about two months when his unit was ambushed by entrenched North Vietnamese forces on the steep, jungled slopes of Nui Chom.

Seeing his fellow soldiers pinned down by enemy fire, Crescenz picked up an M60 machine gun and charged the enemy bunkers 100 meters away. He singlehandedly took out three positions before he was fatally wounded. For his act of valor, which saved the lives of those around him, he was awarded the Medal of Honor.

His story did not end in Vietnam, or at the White House ceremony where his parents were presented with his Medal of Honor from President Richard Nixon. Decades after he was killed in action, Joe Crescenz went on a mission of his own to have his brother moved from a local cemetery to Arlington National Cemetery so he could rest with his fellow heroes.

This simple action of a devoted brother in turn inspired a city, and particularly local veterans of the Vietnam War, to find ways to honor not only Crescenz but all those who had served in that conflict and not received the recognition and thanks they deserved and had earned. Among the many tributes to Crescenz that exist today, there is a larger-than-life statue of him at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the city’s VA hospital was named after him in 2015.

Copies of No Greater Love will be available for sale at the signing, but visitors are welcome to bring pre-ordered copies to be signed.