ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ruQD_0iQDAldV00
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army.

Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.

The event will take place tomorrow from 1 to 3 PM in the Pennsylvania area of Medal of Honor Grove at 1601 Valley Forge Road, in Phoenixville.

Michael Crescenz was a much-loved young man with a huge smile who grew up in Philly’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The second of six boys, he was a devoted son and brother, gifted athlete, a loyal and protective friend, and someone who didn’t tolerate bullying. Crescenz spent 12 years in the city’s Catholic schools, where he learned the importance of service and sacrificing for family and community. 

Crescenz enlisted in the U.S. Army not long after graduating from Cardinal Dougherty High School. He had only been in Vietnam about two months when his unit was ambushed by entrenched North Vietnamese forces on the steep, jungled slopes of Nui Chom.

Seeing his fellow soldiers pinned down by enemy fire, Crescenz picked up an M60 machine gun and charged the enemy bunkers 100 meters away. He singlehandedly took out three positions before he was fatally wounded. For his act of valor, which saved the lives of those around him, he was awarded the Medal of Honor. 

His story did not end in Vietnam, or at the White House ceremony where his parents were presented with his Medal of Honor from President Richard Nixon. Decades after he was killed in action, Joe Crescenz went on a mission of his own to have his brother moved from a local cemetery to Arlington National Cemetery so he could rest with his fellow heroes.  

This simple action of a devoted brother in turn inspired a city, and particularly local veterans of the Vietnam War, to find ways to honor not only Crescenz but all those who had served in that conflict and not received the recognition and thanks they deserved and had earned. Among the many tributes to Crescenz that exist today, there is a larger-than-life statue of him at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the city’s VA hospital was named after him in 2015. 

Copies of No Greater Love will be available for sale at the signing, but visitors are welcome to bring pre-ordered copies to be signed.

For more information about the signing and the Medal of Honor Grove, visit friendsmohgrove.org/events/.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue in South Philly, court cases still pending

On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenixville, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
West Chester, PA
Entertainment
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Phoenixville, PA
Entertainment
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
West Chester, PA
Government
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
billypenn.com

The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship

Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
CBS Philly

Kevin Hart visits Philadelphia elementary school to promote financial literacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's very own Kevin Hart made a special visit to a city elementary school Friday to talk money and success with students. He shared lessons and insight from his personal financial journey.Hart is known for his gut busting comedic skills, but the Philly native is getting serious about making sure the younger generation understands the importance of fiscal responsibility."I relate to the kids because I've been where they are," Hart said. Hart made a surprise visit to Robert Morris Elementary in North Philadelphia Friday morning. The student-only event gave him the opportunity to talk about financial literacy to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans Memorial#Medal Of Honor#President Richard Nixon#United States Army#West Oak Lane#Catholic#The U S Army#North Vietnamese
abc27 News

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
YORK, PA
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WFMZ-TV Online

Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Mum’s the Word for Festival Taking Place at Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens

Kevin Bielick, a horticulture specialty grower at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, joined Eyewitness News to talk about Chrysanthemum Festival that is currently underway, writes staff for CBS Philadelphia. “Chrysanthemum is our special display we have every year,” said Bielick, “and it’s a display of fall’s quintessential flower chrysanthemum.”...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy