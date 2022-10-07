ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Ocean 44 donates 100% of first 200 dinners to Make-A-Wish Arizona

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 2 days ago

This October the Valley’s trio of steak and seafood restaurants will continue its tradition of giving by donating an entire night of proceeds from Ocean 44 in Scottsdale to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 10, Ocean 44 will donate 100% of the proceeds from the first 200 dinners to Make-A-Wish Arizona, according to a press release. Dine guilt free knowing every dollar you spend is going to an amazing cause.

Make-A-Wish Arizona helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2 and 17 years old. Make-A-Wish was founded and headquartered in Phoenix.

Ocean 44 invites guests to enjoy a dinner knowing every dollar spent from the first 200 dinners that night, except taxes and tips to servers, will go directly to Make-A-Wish Arizona to grant wishes for kids dealing with critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish Arizona also has a special place in the hearts of those who run the restaurant, the release stated. Oliver Badgio, chief brand officer of Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 and Ocean 44, is part of the Make-A-Wish Arizona Board of Directors.

Ocean 44 is located at 4748 N. Goldwater Blvd. in Scottsdale.

