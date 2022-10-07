ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Texas Man Choked, Shook Newborns In 'Odd And Unreasonable' Act At Hospital: Police

By David Wetzel
An 18-year-old man in Texas who police say choked and shook an infant at a hospital was arrested, Radar has learned.

Marcus McCowan Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, assault, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

According to an affidavit, McCowan assaulted two infants, medical staff and officers who detained him on Oct. 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Odessa Regional Medical Center, where a suspect, later identified as McCowan, was allegedly choking an infant.

When police arrived, McCowan engaged in a brief struggle in which he tried to resist arrest, police say. He also tried twice to take an officer's gun from a holster, but he was unsuccessful. Once McCowan was taken away, police spoke with several nurses and a respiratory therapist who detailed the events.

McCowan was reportedly at the hospital because his girlfriend was in labor. One nurse told police that McCowan approached her, grabbed her arm and made an "unintelligible statement." When he was asked to leave, he began acting "odd and unreasonable" while running back and forth down the hall, police say.

McCowan then went toward a woman holding a newborn in a baby carrier while waiting to be released. He walked away but returned a short time later and ran at the woman and the baby at full speed, according to police.

McCowan charged three nurses in attempt to enter the nursery, which was locked. Police say he pushed on nurse to the ground. He then grabbed the woman's newborn, took it into the Lactation Room and put his hands around its neck, police say.

Nurses told police that the infant's face changed in color from a lack of oxygen before they were able to retrieve the infant from McCowan, who then forced his way into the nursey, police say. The therapist told police that McCowan grabbed a newborn and began strangling her, causing her to turn blue, before shaking her.

The therapist told police that McCowan told the infant to "die" before making a move as if he was going to throw her to the ground. According to WMID , the woman caught up to McCowan and slowly pulled him to the ground to keep the child from falling.

McCowan was arrested and taken to Ector County Law Enforcement Center on $228,000 bond.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to those who responded to the incident last evening, especially our nurses, therapists and security team who worked diligently to protect innocent babies and others. The staff and physicians, along with the response team from the Odessa Police Department, are incredible heroes and we are all so grateful to each of them. Our attention is now focused on caring for and supporting those who were impacted by this including our patients, their families, and our staff," ORMC President Stacey Brown said in a prepared statement.

