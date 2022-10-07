ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Ocean 44 donates 100% of first 200 dinners to Make-A-Wish Arizona

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cFXD_0iQDAavW00

This October the Valley’s trio of steak and seafood restaurants will continue its tradition of giving by donating an entire night of proceeds from Ocean 44 in Scottsdale to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 10, Ocean 44 will donate 100% of the proceeds from the first 200 dinners to Make-A-Wish Arizona, according to a press release. Dine guilt free knowing every dollar you spend is going to an amazing cause.

Make-A-Wish Arizona helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2 and 17 years old. Make-A-Wish was founded and headquartered in Phoenix.

Ocean 44 invites guests to enjoy a dinner knowing every dollar spent from the first 200 dinners that night, except taxes and tips to servers, will go directly to Make-A-Wish Arizona to grant wishes for kids dealing with critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish Arizona also has a special place in the hearts of those who run the restaurant, the release stated. Oliver Badgio, chief brand officer of Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 and Ocean 44, is part of the Make-A-Wish Arizona Board of Directors.

Ocean 44 is located at 4748 N. Goldwater Blvd. in Scottsdale.

Comments / 0

Related
northcentralnews.net

Holiday Spa hosts rummage sale

October 2022 — Holiday Spa will host a community wide yard sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14–16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents will set up in driveways and on patios at their home sites. The gates will be open for access to the community. Holiday...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley

She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival

Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
GILBERT, AZ
Arizona Mirror

‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities

As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#Food Drink#Charity#Dominick S Steakhouse
kjzz.org

Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule

Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC 15 News

One-year-old Mesa girl battling rare condition that causes seizures

Uplifting Arizona with the push to get a little girl to Disneyland! She's battling a rare condition, but the Mesa one-year-old is already proving to be quite the fighter. "I had a normal pregnancy. There were no signs,’ said Landrie Williams. Meet Williams and her 17-month-old daughter, Hazel. "We...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa

A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
TEMPE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Christmas at the Princess Announces Early-Bird Specials

With the winter holidays right around the corner, it’s not too soon to start planning for the 13th annual Christmas at the Princess at the Fairmont in Scottsdale. This year’s festivities will run from Friday, November 18 to Monday, January 2, but families looking to book a holiday staycation can take advantage of incredible early-bird specials through October 30.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
PHOENIX, AZ
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
574
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy