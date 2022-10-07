ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
GOBankingRates

5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
Tracey Folly

Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.
