Tillamook, OR

“Past President’s Cabaret” hosted by the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook on October 10

The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook is holding it's first in-person program since 2020. The Past President's Cabaret will be held Monday, October 10th @ 7 PM in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall. The public is invited and the program is free of charge. The program will feature board members or friends of board members. Past Monday Musical Club president's will be remembered. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of live, local music.

