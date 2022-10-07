ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Kennett High School Senior Spreads Awareness of Breast Cancer as Part of National Campaign

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7s3k_0iQDALsj00
Kennett High School senior Kaitlyn Stolp, left, and breast cancer survivor and Mary D. Lang Kindergarten Center Principal April Reynolds.Image via Daily Local News.

Kennett High School senior Kaitlyn Stolp is heading an effort to bring awareness of breast cancer during a national campaign to recognize its impact on women, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News

As part of the campaign, she spoke with breast cancer survivor and Mary D. Lang Kindergarten Center Principal April Reynolds. 

Previously, Stolp helped organize Kennett Goes Pink which raised over $6,000 last year to fight breast cancer. 

She also started organizing Kennett Goes Pink with her mother after discovering her aunt had breast cancer. As she is leaving high school, she wants to keep it going. 

“That’s the whole reason I started the club this year,” she said. “I was really just trying to make the most out of my aunt’s experience.” 

Read more about Kaitlyn Stolp in the Daily Local News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Kennett Square, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
VISTA.Today

Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz Represents Chester County at White House Forum

Commissioner's Chair Marian Moskowitz, Center.Image via Marian Moskowitz. Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
VISTA.Today

Mum’s the Word for Festival Taking Place at Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens

Kevin Bielick, a horticulture specialty grower at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, joined Eyewitness News to talk about Chrysanthemum Festival that is currently underway, writes staff for CBS Philadelphia. “Chrysanthemum is our special display we have every year,” said Bielick, “and it’s a display of fall’s quintessential flower chrysanthemum.”...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Linus K12#Cancer Survivor#Highschool#Linus Breast Cancer#National Campaign#The Daily Local News
VISTA.Today

As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21

Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy. Facts and figures are proof of the latest significant progress:*
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy