Kennett High School Senior Spreads Awareness of Breast Cancer as Part of National Campaign

Kennett High School senior Kaitlyn Stolp, left, and breast cancer survivor and Mary D. Lang Kindergarten Center Principal April Reynolds. Image via Daily Local News.

Kennett High School senior Kaitlyn Stolp is heading an effort to bring awareness of breast cancer during a national campaign to recognize its impact on women, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.

As part of the campaign, she spoke with breast cancer survivor and Mary D. Lang Kindergarten Center Principal April Reynolds.

Previously, Stolp helped organize Kennett Goes Pink which raised over $6,000 last year to fight breast cancer.

She also started organizing Kennett Goes Pink with her mother after discovering her aunt had breast cancer. As she is leaving high school, she wants to keep it going.

“That’s the whole reason I started the club this year,” she said. “I was really just trying to make the most out of my aunt’s experience.”