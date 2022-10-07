ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foundation, dinosaurs show support for Woodstock 6-year-old with cancer

By , Shannon Ballew
Cherokee Tribune
 2 days ago
Ezra King, 6, reacts to seeing a life-size dinosaur up close on the Bridgemill Athletic Club golf course. Shannon Ballew

CANTON — The Woodstock Public Safety Foundation gave a surprise gift Thursday to a 6-year-old being treated for brain cancer to lift his spirits — introducing him to a pack of dinosaurs.

Ezra King, 6, was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 18 months old, and has had many operations, tests and hospital stays for most of his life.

His father, Travis King, is a Woodstock police officer, and the department and the foundation have been some of the family’s biggest supporters while King undergoes treatment.

Ezra loves dinosaurs, so the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation invited Prehistoric Nation to bring the boy’s “Jurassic Park” dreams to life before their golf tournament fundraiser Thursday at the Bridgemill Athletic Club near Canton.

With his siblings, Ezra met life-sized dinosaurs, and gave some of them pets and hugs.

Travis King said the gesture was “incredible.”

“I want the world for this kid, so every little bit of joy that we can get is just incredible. Life’s been a little unfair to him, but little things like this, just really brighten everything back up,” he said. “Little things like this that bring so much joy to him are worth it. It’s amazing what the department, what the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation has done, and everybody out here that supports and loves on Ezra, it makes it feel like we can get through this.”

Ezra said the dinosaurs were “super cool.”

Woodstock Police Public Information Officer Brittany Page said 128 golfers played in the tournament. Proceeds from the event were dedicated to Ezra and his family.

Cherokee County E-911 Director Shane Bonebrake, president of the foundation, thanked those who participated in the golf tournament.

“This little guy is a warrior. He has been through so much,” he said. “I can’t thank you enough for being out here today, supporting this family, supporting this little guy. He is the reason that we are here.”

The golf tournament’s presenting sponsor was the Bierenbaum Family Foundation, which donated $10,000.

The Woodstock Public Safety Foundation is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat Car Show later this month to raise money for the Ezra family. The event is 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at First Baptist Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock.

To donate to Team Ezra, visit https://tinyurl.com/wb3z3k9v. Individuals can donate up to $5,000.

Cherokee Tribune

