If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
Ledger office building debuts this month in downtown Bentonville
The world’s first bikeable office building is nearing the finish line in downtown Bentonville. After two years of construction — and there is still work left to do — the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St. Mary Best, the building’s...
Bikes, blues, and bbq is officially over
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
Walmart Museum to undergo renovation, move to temporary location
The Walmart Museum is set to undergo a renovation and will move to a temporary new space at The Ledger, the retailer announced Friday.
'Hog Town' documentary sheds light on annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ has been an annual motorcycle rally in Northwest Arkansas for more than two decades, bringing hundreds of thousands of bikers to our area one weekend every fall. A Fayetteville woman created a documentary titled "Hog Town" about the rally and its impact...
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Avian influenza confirmed in Madison County poultry
Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on a poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA).
Elderly pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — A 92-year-old Rogers man was killed Saturday afternoon after police say he was hit by a vehicle. According to the police fatality report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Billy Dee Murrary was on an electric wheelchair in the private drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway facing westbound. Police say Murrary began to cross Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading southbound.
Rogers fire in empty building injures firefighter
Rogers Fire Department responded to a workshop fire that injured one firefighter.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Mail Deliveries Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day
The United States Postal Service will observe Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day, as a postal holiday and will not be open or deliver mail. U of A Mailing Services will be open and deliver and pick up mail. The Campus Post Office will also be open, as will the Passport...
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
Arkansas Razorbacks fans react after losing to Mississippi State football
The Arkansas football team didn’t have too much fun in Starkville this afternoon and now Arkansas football fans really aren’t enjoying themselves on the internet right now. The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat up on Arkansas and came away with a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. And understandably, Arkansas...
Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire
ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
