Washington State

CBS News

Trump climbs back onto the Forbes 400 richest Americans list

Former President Donald Trump can again lay claim to membership in an elite club: The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Trump reclaimed a place in the business magazine's annual list after tumbling from the rankings last year, which marked the first time in 25 years Trump hadn't been included. The real estate investor lands at No. 343 on this year's list, tied with other billionaires including casino magnate Steve Wynn, Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance and Yahoo! co-founder David Filo. Trump's net worth has jumped from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion this year, Forbes estimated.
POTUS
TheStreet

Donald Trump Makes a Shocking Return to a Very Select List

Guess who's back, back again? Trump is back, tell a friend. Donald Trump has certainly been on the receiving end of a lot of bad news lately. The former president is being sued by the New York State Attorney General's Office for $250 million over "years of financial fraud," involving inflated property valuations for.
POTUS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
POTUS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
POTUS

