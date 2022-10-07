Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Trump climbs back onto the Forbes 400 richest Americans list
Former President Donald Trump can again lay claim to membership in an elite club: The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Trump reclaimed a place in the business magazine's annual list after tumbling from the rankings last year, which marked the first time in 25 years Trump hadn't been included. The real estate investor lands at No. 343 on this year's list, tied with other billionaires including casino magnate Steve Wynn, Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance and Yahoo! co-founder David Filo. Trump's net worth has jumped from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion this year, Forbes estimated.
Donald Trump Makes a Shocking Return to a Very Select List
Guess who's back, back again? Trump is back, tell a friend. Donald Trump has certainly been on the receiving end of a lot of bad news lately. The former president is being sued by the New York State Attorney General's Office for $250 million over "years of financial fraud," involving inflated property valuations for.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Republican women who work on Capitol Hill are hesitant to sign up for conservative dating app backed by billionaire Peter Thiel: Daily Beast
Ryann McEnany has led the outreach to Republican staffers on Capitol Hill for the new dating app called The Right Stuff, The Daily Beast reports.
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
RELATED PEOPLE
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Comments / 3