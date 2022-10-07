Read full article on original website
Mark Kelly went face to face with Arizona GOP nominee Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor on Thursday night. Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest moments.
"Joe Biden is absolutely the president," said Masters. What's happening: In a debate that tackled issues ranging from abortion to the 2020 election, inflation and immigration, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican Blake Masters, along with Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, went toe-to-toe Thursday night in the first debate in one of the battleground races that could determine control of the Senate.
Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls
The former president's Mesa rally seeks to boost Lake and other Republicans less than one month before the midterm elections.
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – live
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
Yakima Herald Republic
Second WA Senate debate remains unconfirmed; secretary of state debate canceled
A second debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, remains unconfirmed after Murray's campaign did not commit by a Wednesday deadline, the Washington State Debate Coalition said Thursday. And a debate between Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County...
US midterms: Four pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections were once seen as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, as President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumped amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The biennial midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
Sasse likely to resign from Senate, putting all eyes on Ricketts
The Nebraska Republican is likely to accept the University of Florida presidency and leave Congress in the near future, according to two people familiar with his plans.
Chronicle
Opinion: My Pledge to Work With Maria Cantwell on Job Security, Consumer Security and National Security
Washington state needs a senator who is willing to work with both Democrats and Republicans. That statement may seem obvious. But after three decades in the other Washington, Patty Murray is ranked in the bottom 20 percent of U.S. senators when it comes to bipartisanship, according to the Lugar Center.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington
Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
Chronicle
Class of 2026 elects first-year DSG representatives
Duke Student Government will soon welcome new first-years to the Senate. The Class of 2026 voted for first-year senators from Oct. 5 at noon to Oct. 6 at noon, with 539 students participating — this yields a voter turnout of over 30%. Attorney General Nellie Sun, a senior, shared the results with The Chronicle by email.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The MAGA candidate of the moment
30 DAYS TO GO —Our elections guru Steve Shepard is up this morning with a weekly check-in on the state of the midterms: “With 30 days to go until Election Day, polling averages suggest Democrats and Republicans are each poised to win 50 Senate seats. Each party currently has the lead in just one seat currently held by the opposition: The Republican is slightly ahead in Nevada, while the Democrat has the lead in Pennsylvania.
