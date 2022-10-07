ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mark Kelly went face to face with Arizona GOP nominee Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor on Thursday night. Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest moments.

"Joe Biden is absolutely the president," said Masters. What's happening: In a debate that tackled issues ranging from abortion to the 2020 election, inflation and immigration, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican Blake Masters, along with Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, went toe-to-toe Thursday night in the first debate in one of the battleground races that could determine control of the Senate.
Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of elections

Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections. Others wore blue -- the color of the Democratic Party -- and carried huge flags and banners calling for a symbolic "blue wave" of voters to go to the polls on November 8.
Thousands rally for abortion rights in D.C., nationwide

WASHINGTON – Thousands of abortion rights proponents turned out in Washington, D.C. Saturday, and across the U.S., to protest the Supreme Court's decision earlier this year to overturn Roe v. Wade. "I'm out here today because I had an abortion, and I was able to do it safely, and...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Second WA Senate debate remains unconfirmed; secretary of state debate canceled

A second debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, remains unconfirmed after Murray's campaign did not commit by a Wednesday deadline, the Washington State Debate Coalition said Thursday. And a debate between Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County...
US midterms: Four pivotal Senate battlegrounds

The US midterm elections were once seen as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, as President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumped amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The biennial midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda. 
Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington

Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
Class of 2026 elects first-year DSG representatives

Duke Student Government will soon welcome new first-years to the Senate. The Class of 2026 voted for first-year senators from Oct. 5 at noon to Oct. 6 at noon, with 539 students participating — this yields a voter turnout of over 30%. Attorney General Nellie Sun, a senior, shared the results with The Chronicle by email.
POLITICO Playbook: The MAGA candidate of the moment

30 DAYS TO GO —Our elections guru Steve Shepard is up this morning with a weekly check-in on the state of the midterms: “With 30 days to go until Election Day, polling averages suggest Democrats and Republicans are each poised to win 50 Senate seats. Each party currently has the lead in just one seat currently held by the opposition: The Republican is slightly ahead in Nevada, while the Democrat has the lead in Pennsylvania.
