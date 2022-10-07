Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Cloudy with scattered showers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A weak weather system will bring a few showers to New Hampshire today. The trend will be for brighter and more mild conditions over the next couple days. Warm and breezy Thursday, then we're watching a system that could bring more rain to our area. Mostly...
WCVB
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
WMTW
Coldest wind chills in months tonight
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMUR.com
Video: Breezy with patchy sun
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Our weather turns breezy and cooler this weekend following a stretch of mild days. The White Mountains and Great North Woods will see some showers on Sunday, followed by another dry stretch to kick off the work week. Clouds will break for developing sunshine for our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drought conditions make big improvements; Wednesday's rain to factor into next week's report
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
laconiadailysun.com
Fallin’ lake levels
Fall has arrived here on Lake Winnipesaukee. The air is crisp and the leaves are colorful heading into this holiday weekend. All around the lake, locals and visitors alike are enjoying all the wonderful fall activities that the area has to offer, from the Sandwich Fair to corn mazes. While...
Some parts of New England to see peak fall foliage this weekend
Much of New England’s fall foliage will be at its peak Friday, especially around Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Yankee Magazine. However, most of Massachusetts is still in its “mid” phase, according to the map. This means that the foliage is just about to hit its peak, but still needs some more time to “ripen up.” The exceptions are in northwestern Massachusetts – namely near the border of Vermont – where the foliage is at its peak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose
CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
The Warmest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Ah, the blessing and the curse of living along the New England Seacoast: the entire year, the ocean’s right year. And yet, a trip to the beach can seem so far away. Sure, we can look at it and trick ourselves into believing it’s a warm sunny day, but once October rolls around, that’s about the only option to those along the water or near the lakes of New England. Or is it?
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fire officials encourage planning, practicing escapes in case of home fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire state Fire Marshal's Office is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association for Fire Prevention Week. Fire officials are encouraging Granite Staters to plan and practice escapes in your home in case there is a fire. Fire officials say once your smoke...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Price at the Gas Pump Heads Back Up in New Hampshire, Maine
The price at the pump is heading back up to create one more energy cost headache as winter draws near. The average price for regular in New Hampshire is up 8 cents, from $3.39 to $3.47, in the past week, according to AAA's price survey. Maine's average price has jumped 10 cents in the past week.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: International sweets made right here in NH
Tonight, it's a trip around the world for your taste buds. From Syria to Trinidad and Tobago, and even a bit of Italy, these three New Hampshire bakeries are using ingredients from their homelands to bring sweet smiles to Granite State dessert lovers. Plus, a hotline that turned 50 last...
MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter
Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
Comments / 0