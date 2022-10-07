ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dwayne Johnson Reveals What's More Important to Him Right Now Than Running for President

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Because if so, you'd know that it definitely isn't a White House run.

While pro-wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson never officially threw his hat into the ring, he has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

But though he previously entertained the idea to some extent, he's now making it clear that "it's off the table."

"Yes. It is off the table. I will say this 'cause it requires a B-side to this," Johnson said in a snippet from his CBS Sunday Morning with Tracy Smith that was sent to Parade.

"I love our country and everyone in it," he noted, clarifying that his priority, at this time, is his family.

"I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter's. …Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life," he said.

"Sure, CEO sounds great," Johnson acknowledged before once again emphasizing that it still didn't hold more weight than his role as a father.

"But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it," he concluded.

Johnson has three children. He shares his oldest, Simone Alexandra, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and his two daughters, Tiana Gia, 4, and Jasmine, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian.

Johnson previously addressed a potential run on Instagram in 2021, noting that it was "humbling" and adding, "if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."

In an interview with Variety in 2021, he explained that "indicators are all very positive—in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028," before adding that "at the end of the day, I don't know the first thing about politics. I don't know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f-----g American who bleeds red, and that's all of them. And—there's no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today."

The full CBS Sunday Morning interview—in which he talks about his upcoming superhero film Black Adam, his childhood, and his life in pro wrestling—will broadcast live on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 AM E.T on CBS and Paramount+.

