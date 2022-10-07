View the original article to see embedded media. NEW YORK — Heading into Game 2 of the National League wild-card series, the Mets had been reminding themselves who they are: the Mets. Once that designation might have brought scorn. But now it connoted a 101-win team composed of a starting rotation that struck out batters more often than any other (9.42 per nine innings), the best closer in the sport (Edwin Díaz, whose 50.2% strikeout rate is tied for the best in history, minimum 60 innings) and a lineup that finished second in the NL in on-base percentage (.332, one point behind the Dodgers).

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO