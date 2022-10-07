Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
Tri-City Herald
Mariners battle the Astros starting next week, and yes, that means a home game in Seattle
The Mariners’ postseason run will continue in the American League Division Series. After ending a 21-year playoff drought on the final day of September in Seattle, the club entered October looking to keep this memorable season going during a trip to Toronto in the best-of-three AL wild-card series. How...
Yardbarker
October 8 is the Greatest Date in Seattle Mariners History
There are many important dates in the history of the Seattle Mariners. But no date will ever be more synonymous with the M’s than October 8. There is something about October 8 that brings out the best in the Seattle Mariners. It was de ja vu all over again as the Mariners completed improbable comeback to win their Wild Card Series with Toronto.
Tri-City Herald
‘Baseball Sucks Sometimes’: Blue Jays’ 2022 Season Ends With Wild Card Loss
For the first time all series, the stadium was silent. As George Springer and Bo Bichette lay sprawled on the outfield turf, reality set in. The Blue Jays’ seven-run lead was gone, their star centerfielder was hurt, and the season was slipping toward finality. There were blips of crowd...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Nola is a Big Game Pitcher
It was the Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitching that won them the National League Wild Card Series over the St. Louis Cardinals. Simple as that. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola were phenomenal in their postseason debuts, tossing a combined 13 innings of scoreless baseball, and allowing a collective six hits between them. They dominated a scuffling Cardinals' lineup.
Tri-City Herald
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Tri-City Herald
The Mets Just Might Be Enough
View the original article to see embedded media. NEW YORK — Heading into Game 2 of the National League wild-card series, the Mets had been reminding themselves who they are: the Mets. Once that designation might have brought scorn. But now it connoted a 101-win team composed of a starting rotation that struck out batters more often than any other (9.42 per nine innings), the best closer in the sport (Edwin Díaz, whose 50.2% strikeout rate is tied for the best in history, minimum 60 innings) and a lineup that finished second in the NL in on-base percentage (.332, one point behind the Dodgers).
Tri-City Herald
Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders
Perhaps you've heard (at least 100 times) - the Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball, and one of the youngest teams in the sport over the last 30 years. All season long, it's been talked about how inexperienced this team is and whether or not that would allow them to stay relevant in the A.L. Central.
Lookout Landing
Division series schedule set through Thursday, Mariners playoff games dates and times
Today MLB announced the divisional series matchups dates and times for the first two games of every series. All Divisional Series games will open on Tuesday, October 11. The Mariners-Astros series has once again drawn the early time slot for the AL, with Cleveland and New York being granted prime time. Because fairness.
Mariners Complete 7-Run Comeback to Advance to First ALDS Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners came back down 8-1 Saturday to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and win their first playoff series in 21 years. They will face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, beginning Tuesday.
Mariners come back down seven runs to beat Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round
TORONTO — Let’s Go Mariners! The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays is over! The M’s beat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round in the 2022 postseason to advance to the ALDS. The Mariners shutout the Jays 4-0 in Game 1 after a dominant performance from All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo....
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays vs. Mariners score: Seattle shockingly erases seven-run deficit to advance to ALDS
In the second American League Wild Card Series game of Saturday, the Seattle Mariners eliminated the Toronto Blue Jays in shocking fashion. The Mariners prevailed by a score of 10-9 in Game 2 and thus swept the best-of-three series. Seattle trailed by a score of 8-1 at one point, but thanks in large measure to a two-part rally in the sixth and eighth innings the Mariners were able to stun the Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre crowd and end their 2022 season.
KXL
Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades
TORONTO (AP) – Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Mets beat Padres 7-3 to force decisive NL Wild Card series Game 3
Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets' season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
