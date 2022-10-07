Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Guy creates fake "porcelain challenge" on TikTok to prove a point, gets banned by TikTok
A couple of weeks back, the internet was abuzz with rumors that those wild and crazy TikTok kids were participating in a viral challenge that involved cooking chicken in NyQuil. As it turned out, nobody was actually doing this and an FDA warning against creating this forbidden bedtime snack was responsible for driving interest toward the “challenge” in the first place.
Blue and White Hearts Mean Different Things on TikTok — What Does Each Suggest?
If you're even a little bit plugged in, you likely know that heart emojis come in a wide variety of different colors. What you may not know is that each of the hearts seems to have a different meaning. Unfortunately, TikTok users can't seem to agree on what exactly every color means. Some colors have specific meanings, but for others, like blue and white, those definitions still seem to be a little up in the air.
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
Student splashed out on private jets, parties and designer clothes after being accidentally paid £850,000 food grant
A STUDENT splashed out on private jets, parties and designer clothes after a staggering £850,000 was paid into her account. The costly mixup happened when Sibongile Mani, 27 received the whopping sum instead of the usual £85 monthly food grant. The accountancy student at the Walter Sisulu University...
Meghan Markle accused Vanity Fair of writing a racist headline when she posed for its cover in 2017, according to a new royal book
Meghan Markle accused Vanity Fair of writing a racist headline about her in 2017, a new book claims. Meghan reportedly thought the headline was similar to a song performed by Judy Garland in blackface. Valentine Low wrote about the reported incident in his new book, "Courtiers."
Ars Technica
Amazon “suicide kits” have led to teen deaths, according to new lawsuit
Lawyers, who are representing parents suing Amazon for selling “suicide kits” to teenagers who died by suicide, say they have reached a “breaking point.”. Amazon lawyers have allegedly told parents that the online retailer had a right to sell these so-called “suicide kits." The kits are described in the lawsuit as bundled items that Amazon suggests buyers purchase together, including a potentially lethal chemical called sodium nitrite, a scale to measure a lethal dose, a drug to prevent vomiting, and a book with instructions on how to use the chemical to attempt suicide. The online retailer’s lawyers also allegedly said that it would be “unfair and inhumane” to hold Amazon liable for the teens’ deaths.
Woman “Quits” Remote Job Before Bosses Get a Chance to Fire Her in Viral TikTok
TikToker @soulfulofluv went viral on the popular social media platform after uploading a video of herself preemptively quitting a job she was about to get fired from. Her actions sparked a debate, with many viewers suggesting this move was probably not in her best interest. Article continues below advertisement. The...
Meet a Gen Z remote worker who told her boss she was quiet quitting for the sake of her health: 'I need to do my role as defined, but also not apologize for who I am'
Gina Cobb used to log 12-hour days and take on extra tasks. But after a change in her health, she was upfront with her team about her new boundaries.
Woman Says She Was Given Multiplication Problems as Part of Job Application in Viral TikTok
Picking the right candidate for a job can be difficult. While it's pretty easy to spot glaring red flags during the interview process, it's tough to ensure candidates have the right skill set based on a few interviews. Article continues below advertisement. Of course it helps if you know a...
Someecards
Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
Gorgeous Furniture from Amazon Is Up to 62% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Begins
Shop seating, storage, and side tables starting at $22 If you want to refresh your home's furnishings ahead of holiday parties and hosting, you can — and perhaps on a tighter budget than you might expect. While Amazon is always a great place to pick up furniture of any size and style, it's currently a particularly great place to do so with extra steep deals. As Amazon prepares for its brand new two-day Prime Early Access Sale, the retailer is already slashing prices on some favorite items...
Mom Waxed Her Toddler’s Unibrow on TikTok to Curb Bullying, Sparks Debate
There are memories that stick with us from a young age. Some great ones and some not-so-great, and our adult lives can largely be shaped by these memories. If they're negative or traumatic, addressing the trauma behind them and reconciling it in healthy ways can be a tall order, but it can lead to growth.
How Mila Jansen Became The Queen Of Hash: 'It Was A Man's World, But My Product Was So Different That I Never Had To Compete With Them'
“I am the queen of hash and I am going to explain why. Because I invented the first machine to mechanically separate the trichomes from the rest of the marijuana”, said Mila Jansen from her home in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “Hashing has been done manually for thousands of years...
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Starbucks Employee Accuses TikTokers of Lying About Generous Tip for Clout
You don't need to scroll far on TikTok to see a bunch of horribly acted, staged content. While a lot of people know what they're watching is more than likely fake, some people believe it to be genuine. Article continues below advertisement. Regardless of whether the footage in these TikToks...
DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation
There’s no argument that hip-hop is the biggest influence on pop culture. Over the years, we’ve watched Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance challenge go viral and Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop” birth the "Flip The Switch" challenge that had influencers and celebs jumping on the bandwagon. And now, history continues to repeat itself via DayyDayy’s song “Act Up,” which has created the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend on TikTok.
How we met: ‘We decided to marry and I found the only white dress in town, which was cowboy style’
When Irma first used the internet in April 1997, she had no idea it would catch on, or that it could lead to lasting love. “I was living at home in Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, with my mom and siblings,” she says. “My sister bought a computer that came internet-ready.” At the time Irma was working at a hotel, but had only used fax.
Facial cleansing hack goes viral on TikTok leaving the internet amazed
Who knew that a shampoo could be so effective in washing your face. A woman on TikTok explains why a shampoo product such as head and shoulders is effective in cleaning your face compared to other expensive brands. The viral video has received 2 million views, over 330,000 likes and nearly 1600 comments.
TikToker Rants About Tipping Culture After Being Asked to Tip on Pizza He Picked Up Himself
TikToker @thejmancomesquick sparked a viral debate when he went on a tirade against "obscene" tipping practices that ask customers who are picking up their own food to provide gratuity for staff members, even if they aren't delivering, serving, or helping facilitate orders for customers making purchases at the restaurants they work at.
