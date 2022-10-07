Read full article on original website
Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list
Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
WINKNEWS.com
Points of Distribution for Lee County residents needing food and water
Lee County is working with state and federal agencies to consolidate Points of Distribution (PODs) for residents that need food and water in the wake of Hurricane Ian. According to Lee County reports, the Points of Distribution will be available daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Points of Distribution...
‘Until Further Notice’: 5 Districts Still Closed After Ian, Disrupting FL’s Ed System
In Southwest Charlotte County, there are 10 elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools. But no students or staff are in them because of Hurricane Ian. Likewise, DeSoto County, with just seven schools, also are closed. Same goes for Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. In all, the Florida Department of Education has reported […]
Lee County shifts from rescue to “search and recovery”
Lee County officials announced search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations starting Sunday. 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days, officials said. Local public safety agencies will shift operations to the recovery of human...
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
Lee County lifts countywide curfew
Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.
Some PODs remain open in Lee County, others closing
Lee County announced that some POD locations will close today, October 7, while others will remain open
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
Action News Jax
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
Message from Lee County Schools Superintendent
Please watch this video message from Superintendent. @DrChrisBernier for the latest updates regarding the reopening of our schools. #LoveLeeSchools#LeeCountySchools#HurricaneIan.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rescinds boil water notice
The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on Sept. 28. In two days, the Lee County Department of Health took and tested a month’s worth of water samples to ensure Cape Coral’s water was not contaminated due to loss of pressure from hurricane damage.
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
FEMA Provides Over $150 Million To Hurricane Ian Survivors In Florida, Supports Operation Blue Roof
Hundreds of FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams continue going door-to-door to help survivors with their unique needs, and to date, FEMA has awarded over $150 million in assistance to survivors. FEMA also continues to open more Disaster Recovery Centers across the impacted areas, with
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
NBC 2
Miscommunication between Cape Coral and LCEC delayed start of power restoration effort
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Miscommunication between the City of Cape Coral and Lee County Electric Cooperative, the city’s electric provider, led to an unnecessary 24-hour delay in the start of power restoration after Hurricane Ian. LCEC didn’t start restoring power in Cape Coral until Saturday morning (Oct. 1)....
floridapolitics.com
First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
