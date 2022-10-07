ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list

Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Points of Distribution for Lee County residents needing food and water

Lee County is working with state and federal agencies to consolidate Points of Distribution (PODs) for residents that need food and water in the wake of Hurricane Ian. According to Lee County reports, the Points of Distribution will be available daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Points of Distribution...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County shifts from rescue to “search and recovery”

Lee County officials announced search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations starting Sunday. 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days, officials said. Local public safety agencies will shift operations to the recovery of human...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rescinds boil water notice

The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on Sept. 28. In two days, the Lee County Department of Health took and tested a month’s worth of water samples to ensure Cape Coral’s water was not contaminated due to loss of pressure from hurricane damage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
FORT MYERS, FL
