Read full article on original website
Related
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?
There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that
To the editor — I was reminded yesterday, last year the Washington Legislature passed an increase to the gas tax of 21 cents a gallon. Additionally, they passed a carbon tax of 25 cents a gallon. So, when the price of a gallon of gas increases 46 cents next...
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who is the Richest Person in Washington State?
Some of the richest people in the world call Washington State home. Which person that lives here actually has the most dough?
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
MyNorthwest.com
WA Secretary of State stands by integrity of election process
As the general election nears, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs (D) is assuring voters the state’s election system is “secure, accessible, and transparent” with his Vote with Confidence campaign. Elections office dealing with cyber threats. Hobbs is in an election standoff with Pierce County auditor Julie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington crews pick up 816 tons of highway litter
WASHINGTON - We live in a uniquely beautiful state filled with diverse landscapes that are teeming with a seemingly endless variety of plants and animals. And, few sights are more disheartening than seeing litter scattered along roadsides. According to research, 75% of Washingtonians never litter. However, early data from our 2022 statewide litter study show there are still more than 24,000 pieces of litter per mile on urban interstate highways and nearly 31,000 pieces of litter per acre on urban interchanges!
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
MyNorthwest.com
WA Sec. of State candidate believes in local decision making
Julie Anderson, an independent candidate for Washington Secretary of State, believes in ‘local choice.’. She appeared on The Gee and Ursula Show, the day after her opponent Steve Hobbs. “Local choice is an important part of Americanism. And it’s how we innovate,” Anderson said. “Heck, we wouldn’t have a...
Chronicle
Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change
Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
A Gop Official In Oregon Claims Tina Kotek, The Democratic Candidate, Violated The Law
The Democratic contender for governor, Tina Kotek, is accused of breaking the law by making promises to a third-party candidate who then withdrew from the campaign, according to a complaint made on Friday by a senior member of the Oregon Republican Party. Early in September, Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic physician...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning...
Oregon Army National Guard helicopters headed to southwest U.S. border
PENDLETON — The Oregon Army National Guard is sending helicopter units to the southwestern states to support the U.S. Border Patrol. Oregon Guard public affairs officer Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar said UH-72A Lakotas and crews will be operating with the North Dakota Guard to form a battalion on the border. The aviation unit's role is to support the full range of Border Patrol missions with air assets. He said four of the approximately 30 Oregon personnel reside in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Chronicle
Washington's Fire Season Was the Lightest in a Decade
Washington saw the least acres burned in a decade this year and that comes after the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. On Friday, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced that "just" over 140,000 acres have been touched by wildfires this year. That's...
nwlaborpress.org
Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft
It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
Tri-City Herald
As gas prices take a surprising turn, here’s where to save in Washington at the pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
Comments / 4