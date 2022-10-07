KTVE/KARD selects Kevin Dudley, Jr. as station’s new Digital Manager

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On October 7, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Kevin Dudley, Jr. as the station’s Digital Manager.

Kevin comes with a wealth of knowledge and is a major contributor to our newsroom. He is passionate about writing and it really shows in all of his content. I am beyond proud of his accomplishments and his eagerness to always learn more in order to move the station forward. Chelsea Monae Williams, News Director at KTVE/KARD

Dudley holds an associate degree in general studies from Louisiana Delta Community College, a bachelor’s degree in English, and a master’s degree in communication from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. His career began at KTVE/KARD as a production assistant. Through his hard work and dedication, he was promoted to a digital producer role just a short time after being hired.

It’s truly a blessing to be named the station’s Digital Manager. For the station to trust me to lead the digital team and giving our viewers accurate news is incredible to me. It was quite a journey to get to this point, but was worth it. From working as a production assistant to learning from one of the best Digital Managers in the country, Chelsea Monae Williams, I believed it prepared me for this role. Kevin Dudley, Jr., Digital Manager at KTVE/KARD

Dudley is a Bastrop, La. native and will begin his new role as Digital Manager on October 9, 2022.