The numbers for what the Seattle condo market did in September are out and the headline is that the median price declined month-over-month to $470,000 putting it 11% off of the peak in May when it was $525,000. Some of this price decline is seasonality, prices typically cool off in the back half of the year, but some of it is definitely the impact of higher interest rates (mortgage rates are 7% today, last year at this time they were 3.2%) and lower stock prices (a lot of tech buyers in Seattle need to sell their company’s stock for their down payment).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO