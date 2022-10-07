Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Rare Catch: Angler Lands Shortbill Spearfish off Washington Coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Washington Examiner
Bellevue firefighters made over $200,000 from overtime pay boosts, reduced staff
(The Center Square) - There are 18 employees of the city of Bellevue fire department that made more than $200,000 in 2021 led by one firefighter whose gross pay was $286,409. That highest-paid firefighter made $153,609 in overtime to boost his pay. The highest paid city employee was City Manager Brad Miyake at $315,501.
Seattle Now Has the Third-Highest Personal Income Level in the US While Houstonians’ Income Fell
Seattle is now the third-richest major U.S. city by household income, according to new data from the Census Bureau. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You...
urbnlivn.com
Seattle condo market report: condos down 11% from peak
The numbers for what the Seattle condo market did in September are out and the headline is that the median price declined month-over-month to $470,000 putting it 11% off of the peak in May when it was $525,000. Some of this price decline is seasonality, prices typically cool off in the back half of the year, but some of it is definitely the impact of higher interest rates (mortgage rates are 7% today, last year at this time they were 3.2%) and lower stock prices (a lot of tech buyers in Seattle need to sell their company’s stock for their down payment).
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
KUOW
Kirkland is the 3rd best city to live in the USA (and Sammamish ain't too shabby either)
Money Magazine says Kirkland is the third best place to live in the United States. The personal finance magazine looked at nine factors to come up with its list of the nation's top 50 cities, including things like the cost of living, education, and economic opportunities along with the local housing market and quality of life.
Sea-Tac Airport expects rush of travelers this autumn
If you have a flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the next several weeks and are hoping for an empty terminal, think again. The leaves may be on the ground, and the kids may be back in school, but the airport is still bustling. Usually, the end of summer...
KING-5
Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces
SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
Black Woman Blames Gentrification After Lowball Solicitation On Her Inherited Home
Preparing for the responsibilities of the inheritance from a loved one can certainly be challenging. That was the case for 32-year-old entrepreneur Keisha Credit, who was faced with difficulty when it came to her inherited multi-million dollar home in Seattle, WA. Credit was awarded the Central District property in 2020...
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE — (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive...
Seattle police searching for U-District prowler who entered off-campus house
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are looking for a prowler who entered an off-campus house near the University of Washington (UW) early Sunday morning and assaulted a resident, the SPD said in a press release Sunday. Police were called by the victims after they said a man...
Hospitals blame COVID lockdowns for rise in child respiratory issues
SEATTLE -- As we head into cold and flu season, local doctors say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of kids suffering from serious respiratory issues. Doctors say much of the problem has to do with a child’s waning immunity, brought on by two years of Covid-related safeguards. “The...
KING-5
Find dumpling heaven at Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Soup Dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao as they are known in China, have been around for centuries. One of the best places to get these little pillows of soupy goodness around here is Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue. They take their dumplings so seriously that they brought in the head chef of the W Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan to train their kitchen staff.
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
The Stranger
Slog AM: SPD Emphasis Patrols the U-District, Satanic Temple Sues Idaho, and Ex-Cop Kills Dozens of Kids in Thailand
More gun violence: Last night, someone shot two teenage boys near the Pioneer Square light rail station at around 11:30 pm. The 18 year-old and 13 year-old victims were taken to Harborview to treat the gunshot wounds to their legs, KOMO reported. This latest episode of gun violence comes after a particularly rattling weekend in the U-District, which left several injured. But don't worry! All this will SURELY end the moment we implement Mayor Bruce Harrell's surveillance system, ShotSpotter! Which TOTALLY will prevent gun violence and not just help cops justify shooting civilians!!!
southseattleemerald.com
The Final Day at the Viet-Wah Supermarket
(This article was originally published on the International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Some goodbyes are harder than others. For many, this one was heart-wrenching. On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, the Viet-Wah Supermarket, an anchor of Seattle’s Southeast Asian refugee and immigrant population for 41 years, closed...
