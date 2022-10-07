Read full article on original website
Related
Christoph Waltz On Doing Another Western and Something Even Rarer—Playing a Good Guy
After Christoph Waltz became an overnight American success in his fifties following his unforgettable performance as Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, he changed little about his work habits other than the geography: Through the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early aughts the Austrian-born actor worked steadily in European movies and TV series, and post-Basterds he kept up the same pace with Hollywood films, including two turns as James Bond archfoe Blofeld and films for directors like Roman Polanski, Alexander Payne, and Tim Burton. Waltz’s 2012 reunion with Tarantino for Django Unchained won him his second Oscar: It marked Waltz’s first role in a Western (albeit one that largely takes place in the antebellum South), a genre he returns to with the new Dead For a Dollar.
From Batman to Dick Cheney, Christian Bale Walks Us Through His Most Iconic Roles
It’s hard to get more iconic than Christian Bale. And in the latest episode of GQ’s Iconic Characters, Bale gives exclusive insight into his most memorable onscreen moments. It may be hard to believe, but there was once a time when Bale struggled to book roles. One surprising...
Meet the Brosnan Boys
A few years ago, some of Dylan Brosnan’s closest friends showed up to his house in Malibu for his 21st birthday party, and there they met Dylan’s father, who turned out to be Pierce Brosnan. Dylan had never mentioned it. Dylan laughs. “I don’t tell anybody that, under...
Jonathan Ames Goes from Bored to Death to Savage Fiction
The author Jonathan Ames can feel from a different era, when a particular cocktail of virility and intellect seemed worth its weight in literary gold. Throughout the 1990s, after publishing his first novel, Ames wrote deeply candid and comedic columns in the New York Press about his sexuality and its surrounding neuroses. By the late aughts, he had moved into Hollywood, creating the cult-favorite HBO series Bored to Death and Patrick Stewart’s Blunt Talk, and he saw his books adapted into movies starring Joaquin Phoenix (You Were Never Really Here) and Paul Dano (The Extra Man).
RELATED PEOPLE
Christian Bale Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Christian Bale breaks down a few of his most iconic characters from 'American Psycho,' 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy, 'The Fighter,' 'The Machinist,' 'The Big Short,' 'Vice,' 'Empire of the Sun,' 'Amsterdam' and 'The Pale Blue Eye.' Christian Bale will star in AMSTERDAM, in theaters October 7, 2022, and THE PALE BLUE EYE, premiering on Netflix on December 23, 2022. 00:00 Intro 00:25 American Psycho 04:53 The Dark Knight Trilogy 08:29 The Fighter 10:00 The Machinist 12:03 The Big Short 13:50 Vice 16:17 Empire of the Sun 19:01 Amsterdam 21:46 The Pale Blue Eye Director - Graham Corrigan Director of Photography - Brad Wickham Editor - Graham Mooney Talent - Christian Bale Producer - Arielle Neblett Associate Producer - Camille Ramos Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Talent Booker - Dana Mathews Camera Operators - Chris Alfonso and Matthew Dinneny Audio - Rebecca O'Neill Production Assistant - Kameryn Hamilton Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi Post Production Coordinator - Ian Bryant Assistant Editor - Andy Morell.
Jesse Jo Stark on Her New Album Doomed, Synthesizing Masculine and Feminine, and Connecting With Her Inner Child
Nowadays, new artists often try to flood fans with music, attempting to acquire an audience through pure saturation. But singer and songwriter Jesse Jo Stark has employed the opposite approach, meting out an EP and a slow string of singles over the last five years with the intentionality and precision of someone rationing water in a desert.
Reservation Dogs Creator Sterlin Harjo on Balancing Jokes and Tears in the Season 2 Finale, and Not Caring About Emmy Snubs
In the final minutes of the second season of Reservoir Dogs, the eponymous clique of Indigenous teens at the center of the inventive FX series gaze at the ocean for the first time, having ventured to California from their landlocked home of Oklahoma to fulfill a promise made to their late friend Daniel. Cheese, the group’s gentle philosopher, marvels at the tide: “It just keeps going,” he says, also summarizing the thematic undercurrent of Season 2, in which the rez dogs strive to find balance and heal through the elliptical waves of grief.
Pierce Brosnan on Being James Bond, Working with Robin Williams and Singing with Meryl Streep
Every generation has its own James Bond. For folks who came of age in the ‘90s and early aughts, Pierce Brosnan is more or less indistinguishable from 007. For GQ’s Iconic Characters series, Brosnan went deep on his biggest roles—none of which, of course, is more iconic than Bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thanks to Drake and Christian Bale, Amsterdam Is Already a Menswear Movie
There was an excess of famous men wearing nice suits on the Upper West Side over the weekend, which can mean one of many things. In this case, however, the occasion was the world premiere of the latest David O. Russell movie, a post-World War I murder mystery called Amsterdam that stars, among others, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Robert De Niro. And when a project comes out of Hollywood with this many famous people attached to it, it’s sure to provide some substantial red carpet fodder.
Community Finally Fulfills the Six Seasons and a Movie Prophecy
The phrase “Six seasons and a movie” has long been a bittersweet one for fans of the cult sitcom Community. Sure, the show managed the six-seasons part of Abed’s prophecy (originally meant for the NBC superhero drama The Cape, which managed one season and zero movies), but the idea of an actual Community film always seemed remote. But more than seven years after the final episode aired, most of the study group is coming back to Greendale Community College.
After All That, Don’t Worry Darling Is a Movie About Suits
This story contains spoilers for the film Don’t Worry Darling. There’s a bit of a throwaway joke buried midway though Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature whose outsized off-screen drama may or may not have propelled it to the top of the box office this weekend—a little menswear fillip just as things are really about to go off the rails.
Meet the “Dirtbag” Skewering New York’s Hyper-Gentrified Downtown Scene
Over the last few years, the Instagram account Nolita Dirtbag has become moderately notorious for its hyper-specific focus on a particular kind of person: the titular Nolita Dirtbag. The ND can be male or female, young or old, famous or anonymous. What really matters is that they partake of a vibe that is almost unavoidable in 2022: they’re on TikTok, or have considered ordering an espresso martini, or pair their Nike Dunks with trashed Carhartt. The Upside Pizza on the corner of Spring and Mulberry has become one of those spots popular among the crowd Nolita Dirtbag skewers—frequented by people for whom ordering a slice isn’t so much a way of life as it is a small event, something you post about to your Close Friends on Instagram. Which makes it fitting that it’s where the person who runs the account has asked me to meet. I’ve been told to look out for “the dude with the wide pants and the gross mustache,” which is to say: I’m waiting for @NolitaDirtbag, and all I know is that they’re a Nolita Dirtbag, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Did Gremlins Invade Fashion?
Fashion is for freaks—this much we know to be true. Scary monsters and nice sprites of all stripes have found their place in the industry, literally and figuratively speaking. So, last week when Gucci’s Alessandro Michele sent dozens of twins down the runway, some of them festooned with Gizmo the Mogwai dolls wearing little leather harnesses? That’s just another day in Milan, baby.
The Search for the New James Bond Is Officially Underway, and It's Gonna Be a Long One
Speculation about who will take over the James Bond role has reached the fever pitch it always does when there is a passing of the license to kill, even if the current decision is still way out on the horizon. With Daniel Craig’s final performance as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die firmly in the rearview, longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been speaking about what the future of their family business might look like.
The Paul Reiser Renaissance Continues With Hulu's Hilarious Sitcom Reboot
Paul Reiser came up as a New York-y observational standup comic, a browse through his 40-year-spanning IMDb page reveals a wildly varied set of roles. There’s Modell, the roast-beef-mooching hangout pal from 1982’s Diner. And Carter Burke, the villainous corporate weasel in 1986’s Aliens. And then there’s the role closest to his standup persona, Mad About You’s Paul Buchman, one of the few married New Yorkers in NBC’s unbeatable ’90s comedy lineup.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0