Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album.

Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music.

Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He was a member of The Williams Brothers Quartet and then the Jackson Southernaires in the 60s and 70s. In the 1980s, Frank formed the Mississippi Mass Choir.

Their first live album in 1988 was the number one Spiritual Album in the nation and stayed on the charts 45 weeks, and the group continues today.

“Really, Mississippi Mass was a seed that God planted in Frank Williams that has really grown into an oak tree,” said Mississippi Mass Choir Executive Choir Director Jerry Mannery.

After all these years, many of the original members have passed on, including Frank Williams. So, the choir today is made up of people who’ve been raised on Mississippi Mass Choir music.

Choir member Delano Butler said, “Been following them all my life. Got saved because of Mississippi Mass. So, to be a part of it- singing with them- recording- the robe- all of that- I’m excited. I’m excited.”

The choir is in rehearsal right now, and every time the Mass Choir comes together, they can’t help but reflect on what it means to be a member.

“I’ve always felt like the music of Mississippi Mass spoke to life. It spoke to helping you. It spoke to bringing you through. And it was just music I could depend on,” said Charlotte Byrant.

COVID-19 delayed them, but they’re on the road again and recording new music again.

The Mississippi Mass Choir will record its 11th album October 28th at Word of Life Church in Flowood. To buy tickets to the performance, visit www.mississippimasschior.org .

