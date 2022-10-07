ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

By Walt Grayson
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album.

Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music.

Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He was a member of The Williams Brothers Quartet and then the Jackson Southernaires in the 60s and 70s. In the 1980s, Frank formed the Mississippi Mass Choir.

Their first live album in 1988 was the number one Spiritual Album in the nation and stayed on the charts 45 weeks, and the group continues today.

“Really, Mississippi Mass was a seed that God planted in Frank Williams that has really grown into an oak tree,” said Mississippi Mass Choir Executive Choir Director Jerry Mannery.

After all these years, many of the original members have passed on, including Frank Williams. So, the choir today is made up of people who’ve been raised on Mississippi Mass Choir music.

Choir member Delano Butler said, “Been following them all my life. Got saved because of Mississippi Mass. So, to be a part of it- singing with them- recording- the robe- all of that- I’m excited. I’m excited.”

The choir is in rehearsal right now, and every time the Mass Choir comes together, they can’t help but reflect on what it means to be a member.

“I’ve always felt like the music of Mississippi Mass spoke to life. It spoke to helping you. It spoke to bringing you through. And it was just music I could depend on,” said Charlotte Byrant.

COVID-19 delayed them, but they’re on the road again and recording new music again.

The Mississippi Mass Choir will record its 11th album October 28th at Word of Life Church in Flowood. To buy tickets to the performance, visit www.mississippimasschior.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



























WJTV 12

Mississippi State Fair events for October 8, 9

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is has officially opened their gates and many are wondering the schedule of fair events for this weekend. Participants are able to watch the best professional bull riders in ProRodeo at the Xtreme Bull Riding Fall Nationals starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Equine Center on Saturday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Byram church hosts water giveaway, health fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson area were able to get free bottled water, free testing kits and free health screenings at a community health fair and water giveaway. COVID vaccinations, HIV testing and glucose screenings were available. They also gave out four cases of water per car and water testing kits that […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Aplos Coming to Highland Village, CARA Dog Days of Summer and Mission First

General Manager Steven O'Neill and Executive Chef Alex Eaton of The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100) are preparing to launch a new Mediterranean "fast fine dining" restaurant called Aplos at Highland Village in early 2018. "Aplos is the Greek word for simple, and we plan...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Low water in Mississippi River pauses Viking cruises

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Low water levels in the Mississippi River mean the Viking Mississippi won’t be making a scheduled stop in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported officials with the cruise line said the low water levels caused closures for both north and southbound shipping traffic. Those closures have caused delays, which they said will […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
JACKSON, MS
