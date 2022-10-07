Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Treasures announced
The 2022 Natchitoches Treasures are Brad Ferguson, former Sheriff Victor Jones, Bobbye Lee, Dr. Chris Maggio, Warren Massia and Lisso Simmons. A recognition ceremony will be Friday, Nov. 4 to honor the 2022 Natchitoches Treasures. The Natchitoches Treasures are an elite group of Natchitoches residents of retirement age who have made a lasting contribution to the community through their generosity, service, volunteerism, and spirit.
arklatexweekend.com
Terrific Times at Tappedtober in Natchitoches
There’s something for everyone at Tappedtober in Natchitoches. This craft beer and wine festival returns bigger and better than ever on October 15, 2022. Eagle Distributing and Glazer Distributing will bring in dozens of craft beers from across the country with many local brews ready for you to try.
Natchitoches Times
Low public attendance hampers final water/power rate town hall
The final town hall meeting to discuss the City of Natchitoches’ plan to raise water and electric utility rates began at 6:30 p.m. with only representatives of the municipal government in attendance. Without public input, the prepared presentation was delayed in favor of a discussion of implementation strategies by leaders from the city’s finance, police, utility and other departments.
Natchitoches Times
It’s Fall Ya’ll!
The calendar said it, the cooler mornings and evenings hinted at it, but the appearance of pumpkins, mums, hay bales, caladiums, marigolds and cornstalks in downtown Natchitoches solidified it….Fall is here! City horticulturist Tim Murchison and employee Timmy Hippler were busy while the air was still crisp Tuesday, Oct. 4 setting out the much-awaited fall floral displays on Second Street. They were adding pumpkins and mums to the area in front of the Utility Billing office. Murchison said the horticulture department grows their own mums, caladiums and marigolds. The marigolds are grown from seed, the mums from plugs and the caladiums from bulbs. The corn and cornstalks come from Anderson Produce near Powhatan and the pumpkins arrived from G-MC Produce in Henderson, Texas. The caladiums are a new addition to the displays this year. Juanice Gray.
KPLC TV
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
Natchitoches Times
City permits include El Nopal renovation into new Hair Bar
Two commercial building permits top the list of City applications according to the September report issued by Planning and Zoning Director Shontrell Roque. The Natchitoches Elderly Apartment complex at 1120 Washington is being renovated by South Texas Restoration Inc. The valuation of the permit is $725,000. 1819 Endeavors LLC and...
Natchitoches Times
City Council agenda for Oct. 10, 2022
Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
arklatexweekend.com
Explore the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure
What a better opportunity to see what’s great with DeSoto Parish than on the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure. Starting at 7:00am and lasting all day on October 8, 2022. You can travel from Stonewall, Louisiana down to Mansfield then over to Joaquin, Texas. Of course, starting in Joaquin is also acceptable. As you drive Highway 171 and Highway 84, you can stop off at any of the hundreds of tents, stores, restaurants and more to find some sort of treasure. You’ll see tents and vendors in Stonewall, Grand Cane, Mansfield, Stanley, Logansport, and Keatchie. Don’t overlook the miles in between these cities. Occasionally, someone will set up a table with things to sell right outside their home along the route.
fgazette.com
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Central and the Bearcats brawl
The Natchitoches Central Chiefs Volleyball team traveled to Ruston High School to compete in a district match Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Ruston Bearcats have long been a rival of the Chiefs; the student section was packed with Ruston fans anticipating an exciting game. The Chiefs prepared for this game weeks in advance, watching film, taking notes and perfecting their play. Ruston is the most challenging opponent in the Lady Chief’s district this season, so neither team was willing to give up the District Champion title without a fight.
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KNOE TV8
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Police Department Investigating Thursday Shooting
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
kalb.com
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Multiple crimes in Alexandria overnight led to at least three people being shot. KALB has been notified of three different incidents, but only received an official press release from the City of Alexandria for one of the incidents. News Channel 5 was alerted about a shooting...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
