Richmond, VA

17-year-old suspect arrested in South Richmond shooting that left 15-year-old in hospital

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in South Richmond on Monday, Oct. 3, that left a 15-year-old boy fighting for his life.

According to a statement from Richmond Police, the suspect was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 6, at George Wythe High School where he was attending as a student. He had a concealed firearm at the time of his arrest, police said .

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers responded to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, the officers found evidence in the 4100 block of North Kinsley Avenue that led them to believe the reported shooting occurred there.

According to police, officers then discovered that a 15-year-old boy had been shot and a relative was already driving him to a local hospital. The victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

As of Friday, Oct. 7, police said the victim’s condition has been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

  • Photo: Brad Vassar / 8News
    Photo: Brad Vassar / 8News
    Photo: Brad Vassar / 8News

According to Richmond Police’s statement, the 17-year-old suspect has been charged with the following offenses in connection to the shooting on Oct. 3:

  • Aggravated malicious wounding
  • Use of a firearm in a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor
The suspect has also been charged with the following offenses pertaining to his arrest on Oct. 6:

  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor
  • Possession of a firearm on school property

The incidents described above remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at 804-646-3930 , or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app . Those who submit a tip using either method may remain anonymous.

