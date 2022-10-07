MANCHESTER, N.H. – On October 6, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an alleged attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver that occurred last month. In that incident, on September 12, 2022, a taxi driver reported that he was waiting for a customer outside 137 Orange St. when an unknown man approached his open driver’s side window and held something against his head. The victim reported that man told him he had a gun and demanded money. When the victim told him he did not have any, the suspect left the area.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO