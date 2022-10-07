ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

WHSV

Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lauck was found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a missing person. According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28....
NBC 29 News

Man wanted by WPD for armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, Waynesboro officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 West Main Street. The Waynesboro Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed...
WAYNESBORO, VA
City
Crozet, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Albemarle County, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman found dead on Botetourt County road

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8

(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Police
wfxrtv.com

Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal crash in Highland Co.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in which the driver hit an embankment and was ejected from his truck. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2:34 a.m. on Route 250, four-tenths of a mile east of Route 614 in Highland County.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after receiving a call from a citizen concerning an unresponsive female lying on the ground. Officials say Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received the 911 call from a citizen reporting that there was an unresponsive woman...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHSV

Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
cbs19news

Police identify victim in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is allowing people to tour homes and apartments throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Waynesboro, and the area of Zion Crossroads. The event gives you the chance to view new homes with the latest design trends and cutting-edge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

