Mysuncoast.com
Englewood water deemed safe to drink
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm Debris drop-off locations
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota county solid waste contractors have collected over 450 loads of vegetative storm debris from the roads since Hurricane Ian according to Sarasota County leaders. Thanks to solid waste contractors, over 24,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been disposed of. Opportunities still exist to get...
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday
A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
Mysuncoast.com
Local gas station helps fuel relief efforts
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From snapped trees to intense flooding, Hurricane Ian has had a negative impact across the state of Florida and beyond. On the Suncoast, crews have come from all over the country to offer aid to those in need. However, clean-up crews need fuel. Luckily, J+J Strong...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire in the middle lane of southbound I-75 just sound of the I-275 interchange has shut down traffic in three lanes. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
Mysuncoast.com
Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week. Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. The work will...
Mysuncoast.com
Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department. It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness. Monday through Thursday concerned...
Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage
This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported from Florida on the impact Hurricane Ian is having on local communities. As many across the state continue to survey the damage, former Air Force weather forecaster Bobby Quinn is lending his service and expertise. The Tampa Bay native drove toward Ian's projected path and rode out the hurricane in his pick-up truck.
Mysuncoast.com
Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County reopens parks and beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County’s beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public. Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County’s preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city recycling collections to resume on Monday
In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10. The processing center that accepts recyclables will return to full operations this weekend. The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling...
