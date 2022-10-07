Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul 'not a joke,' but Anderson Silva wins the fight
Based off experience, Daniel Cormier thinks Anderson Silva will beat Jake Paul. Former UFC middleweight king Silva (3-1) marks Paul’s sternest test to date in the boxing ring. The pair will square off in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, 'There's beef between Nate Diaz and I'
Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/3-10/8): Vlismas Returns, Two Cancellations
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for women’s strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Yazmin Jauregui, as well as rising bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Former UFC champ Cormier considers leap to WWE, eyes Lesnar
UFC Hall of Fame fighter Daniel Cormier is interested in becoming the latest fighter to cross over and join WWE
Justin Gaethje unsure if Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be "amazing" or "extremely boring"
Justin Gaethje thinks the UFC Lightweight Championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be a barn burner, but he thinks it also has a chance of being a dud. Oliveira vs. Makhachev will headline UFC 280 on October 22. The title fight will be held inside Etihad Arena...
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Thinks Naomi Is One Of The Greatest Wrestlers On Earth
'Speedball' Mike Bailey says his scissor-kick flurry is now 'the Naomi kicks.'. The IMPACT Wrestling star recently sat down with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (full interview above), during which he discusses a number of topics including a signature move he shares with WWE Superstar Naomi. The reigning X-Division Champion insists that his scissor kicks have been taken over by Naomi and that if anything, she has inspired him.
Moxley signs 5-year deal, Bound for Glory results, Extreme Rules preview | Grapsody (10/8/22)
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey are talking all of the major happenings from this week, including Bound For Glory, Moxley re-signing with AEW and previewing tonight's Extreme Rules card.
Gilbert Burns details what he believes was a "big factor" in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch: "I see a lot of factors a lot of people didn't see"
Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what he believed to be a big factor in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch. Earlier this year at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. While it was a victory that came as a surprise to many, the man himself always knew that he could win the big one – even when he was seemingly 3-1 down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.
Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls Working As An Enhancement Talent For WWE When He Was In High School
Scotty 2 Hotty was skipping class to get beat up by some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. During a recent appearance on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, Scotty (real name Scott Garland) detailed how he got his start in the industry and being younger than his son is now and working multiple shows every weekend.
IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@Fighttalk_) review IMPACT Bound For Glory!
Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Extreme Rules 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful. Get all...
wrestlinginc.com
Daniel Cormier Reveals Dana White's Reaction To Him Working With WWE
For decades, WWE has brought in outside talents to be a part of its on-screen programming, with them often mixing it up with the company's own talent. Lawrence Taylor, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul are some of the more successful and high-profile examples from over the years. This Saturday at Extreme Rules, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be stepping inside the Fight Pit as the special guest referee for the bout between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Cormier revealed UFC President Dana White's reaction to him working with WWE.
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
Saraya (Paige) Discusses Her Decision To Sign With AEW, Never Talked To WWE About Wrestling Again
Saraya returns to Twitch. At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya (Paige in WWE) made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury.
