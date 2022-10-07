ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagleville, PA

Smart, Svelte, and Successful: Eagleville Doctor-Entrepreneur Lauded as a 2022 Power Woman

Dr. Janine Darby.Image via Tessa Marie Images at Main Line Today.

Dr. Janine Darby, an Eagleville family practitioner, perfectly embodies the concept of “Physician, heal thyself.” At 30 pounds overweight, she embarked on a weight-loss journey, succeeded, and used her experience to found her own thriving company, Lifestyle Changes.

Those three accomplishments led to her inclusion on the Main Line Today 2022 Power Women list.

Darby was Lifestyle Changes’ first client and success story.

Her decision to drop the weight came from the realization that her health had insidiously started inhibiting her everyday life.

“I was declining going places,” Darby admitted.

But using her medical knowledge and steely determination (donuts from Dunkin’? Dead to her), she shed her extra pounds in three months.

“I was very strict, and I’ve kept it off,” she reported.

Darby collected her advice in a 2020 book, Get Your Sexy Back. In it, she outlines “Three M’s” of bodily transformation: mindset, meal planning, and movement.

Darby’s presence on the Main Line Today list of 2022’s five-star females isn’t the only Montgomery County presence: Matti Perilstein, whose healthcare management consultant firm Eternally is in Narberth, was also included.

The entire 2022 list of area Power Women is at Main Line Today.

