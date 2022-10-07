ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood Lanes Bowler Saves Youth Program from Clunking into the Gutter

Image via 6abc.

Philly Youth Strikers, a youth bowling program housed at Wynnewood Lanes in Ardmore, teaches kids how to score strikes and scholarships, reported Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc.

The program is led by Timmothy Bolden, who grew up watching his parents bowl in a league. They later encouraged him to start playing and join a youth league of his own.

He connected deeply with the sport and has continued to play as an adult, along with his wife.

The two decided to enroll their kids in a youth league, but the one they chose closed soon after.

Bolden then decided act, not wanting to see a beneficial program slip through his fingers.

He therefore started Philly Youth Strikers.

Now, he and other coaches welcome members three Saturdays each month to work on skills.

In addition to learning how to bowl, students who are players within the United States Bowling Congress can earn scholarship money by achieving good results in tournaments.

“When you’re sanctioned as a youth, it goes to what’s called a smart account,” explained Bolden. “And then once you graduate high school, if you go to a secondary school, you can use those scholarship monies toward your tuition, toward books — anything that you need.”

Read more about Philly Youth Strikers at 6abc.

