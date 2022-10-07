ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 81

mrsredbeard
3d ago

good for him. stand your ground. why should he have to play pretend and follow into their fantasy. he is biology teacher he knows what he is talking about.

Reply(1)
76
cookie queen
2d ago

Imagine that a biology teacher that isn’t afraid of speaking about true science. I applaud him for not playing the game.

Reply(1)
78
Rick Boots
2d ago

It’s a shame most of the blame falls on these kids parents! The parents need to be educated on what’s a MALE and what’s a FEMALE!!💯💯

Reply
34
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Loudoun County, VA
Education
City
Ashburn, VA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pronoun#Backlash#Linus K12#Linus High School#Reinstated#Reuters#Ohio School Board#Wxpi
YourErie

Pennsylvania takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from scammers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTAJ

John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Fox News

833K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy