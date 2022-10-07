Read full article on original website
padailypost.com
Allegations fly in fiery debate for seat on Valley Water board
The problems facing Valley Water aren’t because of drought, but rather because existing water is being mismanaged by the board and Director Gary Kremen, challenger Rebecca Eisenberg said Oct. 7 at the only debate in the race to represent Palo Alto, Los Altos and Mountain View on the Valley Water board.
Community briefs: St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival is back, new school opens in EPA and more
La Scuola International School celebrates grand opening of East Palo Alto campus. La Scuola International School, a pre-K through eighth grade language immersion school celebrated the opening of its Silicon Valley location, in East Palo Alto, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29. This is the third campus in...
lavozdeanza.com
Optional masking announcement stirs controversy throughout the Foothill-De Anza District
A new Foothill-De Anza policy announcing optional masking indoors has sparked controversy among faculty, students and administration on both campuses. In an email sent out after 10 p.m. on Sept. 23, three days before fall quarter began, Chancellor Judy Miner reversed a previously agreed-upon mandatory masking mandate. Last May, the...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland voters to get chance to change city government via Measure X
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland voters will have the chance next month to vote on term limits for city councilmembers, among several other changes to city government. If passed, Measure X on the November ballot would prohibit councilmembers from serving more than three consecutive terms. The measure will pass if a simple majority vote in favor of it.
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council
Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
svvoice.com
Grand Jury Accuses Santa Clara City Council of “Unsportsmanlike Conduct”
The Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury has called out some members of the Santa Clara City Council, saying, “…the actions and inaction of certain council members are not consistent with the duties owed to the constituents they were elected to serve, causing severe dysfunction in City governance.”
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
Dust-up over Portola Valley council candidate's twitter account
Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes said fellow council candidate Dale Pfau "should not be elected" because of his problematic Twitter account and his conduct when serving on the Wildfire Preparedness Committee. Pfau, the chair of the town's Emergency Preparedness Committee, responded by saying he is shocked by Hughes' insinuations. The...
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
Both sides debate Menlo Park's Measure V and the future of the Flood School housing at Almanac virtual forum
Representatives from both sides of the debate on Measure V, a ballot initiative facing Menlo Park voters in November, spoke at a forum hosted by the Almanac Thursday, Oct. 6 to make their case for and against the measure. The proponents of Measure V were represented by Nicole Chessari, lawyer...
SFist
City Accountants Are Trying to Clean Up Their Books So Now San Francisco Is Sending People 30-Year-Old Tax Bills
In an effort to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding tax bills, some dating back to 1993, the city of San Francisco has recently sent out a round of notices to people who owe some long-overdue taxes — and some of these bills may seem ridiculous. Somebody's got a...
New state law allows schools to build housing: What this means for the Flood School site in Menlo Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2295 into law on Sept. 28, allowing school districts to build teacher housing on land they own. What does that means for future housing prospects at the Flood School site in Menlo Park, and what does this mean for the citywide ballot initiative this November?
Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council
Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event
SHOUTING MATCHES AT a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates — Santa Clara...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
Five candidates seek seats on Woodside Elementary's school board
The race to fill three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees looks a little different this year, with three of the five candidates running together as a slate. Incumbent Jenny Hayden has teamed up with Brett Westervelt and Amanda Peiffer, while candidates Rick Yost and William Dunn are running individual campaigns.
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
San Francisco seeing increase in workers returning to office￼
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Is it starting to feel like you’re bumping into more people around the office space these days? That is the case for at least one Bay Area city. KRON4 talked to a business public policy director who says things are trending in the direction of employees returning to work. “The most […]
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
