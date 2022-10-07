ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

Comments / 0

Related
padailypost.com

Allegations fly in fiery debate for seat on Valley Water board

The problems facing Valley Water aren’t because of drought, but rather because existing water is being mismanaged by the board and Director Gary Kremen, challenger Rebecca Eisenberg said Oct. 7 at the only debate in the race to represent Palo Alto, Los Altos and Mountain View on the Valley Water board.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland voters to get chance to change city government via Measure X

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland voters will have the chance next month to vote on term limits for city councilmembers, among several other changes to city government. If passed, Measure X on the November ballot would prohibit councilmembers from serving more than three consecutive terms. The measure will pass if a simple majority vote in favor of it.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atherton, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Menlo Park, CA
Government
City
Menlo Park, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
TheAlmanac

Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council

Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Election Local#Local Events#City Council#Email Marketing#The Sobrato Organization#The Grove Action Fund#Presidio Bay Ventures#Cleansweep
TheAlmanac

Dust-up over Portola Valley council candidate's twitter account

Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes said fellow council candidate Dale Pfau "should not be elected" because of his problematic Twitter account and his conduct when serving on the Wildfire Preparedness Committee. Pfau, the chair of the town's Emergency Preparedness Committee, responded by saying he is shocked by Hughes' insinuations. The...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
TheAlmanac

Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council

Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Five candidates seek seats on Woodside Elementary's school board

The race to fill three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees looks a little different this year, with three of the five candidates running together as a slate. Incumbent Jenny Hayden has teamed up with Brett Westervelt and Amanda Peiffer, while candidates Rick Yost and William Dunn are running individual campaigns.
WOODSIDE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end

The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco seeing increase in workers returning to office￼

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Is it starting to feel like you’re bumping into more people around the office space these days? That is the case for at least one Bay Area city. KRON4 talked to a business public policy director who says things are trending in the direction of employees returning to work. “The most […]
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy