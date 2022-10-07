ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its stint in Brooklyn, Ukranian-born actress Mila Kunis was booed by the show's audience. On the program to promote her new Netflix thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," Kunis began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Lea Michele: A Spectacular ‘Funny Girl’, At Last – Broadway Review

Well, that’s that. After all the controversies and badly handled original castings and headlines and backstage bruisings and firings or resignations or whatever they were, Funny Girl is, as so many suspected all along, the musical that Lea Michele was born to lead. Broadway’s new Fanny Brice is, to put is simply and without exaggeration, a knock-out. Michele has been in the role since early September, but, with some cast members out sick with Covid in recent weeks, and to give the newcomer some breathing room, critics have only in recent days been invited to the August Wilson to observe the...
Billboard

Lea Michele’s 15 Best Solos as Rachel Berry on ‘Glee’

More than 10 years after Glee premiered on the small screen, one of its final story lines came to life on Sept. 6 when the show’s lead actress, Lea Michele, made her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s 2022 revival of Funny Girl. If you need a refresher,...
wegotthiscovered.com

No one can rain on Lea Michele’s parade after her astounding performance on GMA

Lea Michele stunned Times Square with her live performance of Funny Girl‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on Friday Morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Michele’s casting for the Broadway production of Funny Girl was initially met with controversy, both for the way Beanie Feldstein was pushed aside from the project and for the accusations against Michele for toxicity and racist remarks on the set of Glee.
Rolling Stone

Watch Lea Michele and ‘Funny Girl’ Cast Shine Through ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ Performance

Good morning, Broadway! On Friday morning, Lea Michele and her fellow castmates on Funny Girl took the stage on Good Morning America to perform “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” “Fanny, you’re making a fool of yourself!” one character told Michele’s Fanny. “I love the guy and I want to be with him. This is what’s right for me,” Michele adds. She then breaks into song: “Don’t tell me not to live, just sit and putta/Life’s candy and the sun’s a ball of butter/Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.” The number slowly transitioned into a full solo as Michele...
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
