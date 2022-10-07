Read full article on original website
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
You Died Of Dysentery! Minnesota Video Game Being Turned Into A Musical
If you are a certain age, you most definitely had the chance to play The Oregon Trail in school at some point. Maybe it was elementary school, perhaps middle or high school, at some point you lost an ox cross the river, maybe a member of your party was bit by a rattlesnake, it could have even been you bitten while playing the game. The quirky, Minnesota-made video game is now being turned into a musical.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Two Big Stars From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Are Coming To Minnesota
'The Lord Of The Rings' franchise had quite a fan following in the early 2000s, two big names from the franchise will be coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. These two aren't the first familiar names to announce they are coming to Minnesota. Last month, we found out Josh Gates ,who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota.
St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.On Tuesday afternoon, police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Antwan C. Watson.They've taken a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul into custody; he was apprehended at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th and Minnesota Streets."This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," Sgt. David McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
