Saint Paul, MN

MIX 108

Minnesota Man Set’s U.S. Record For Biggest Pumpkin

Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka Minnesota sure must have made his school and students proud by being crowned not only the winner of a giant pumpkin contest but also set a new U.S. world record in the process. Gienger started off growing the prize pumpkin by dumping 5...
ANOKA, MN
MIX 108

Blink 182 Announces New Album and North American Tour That Will Start in Minnesota

Blink 182 has reunited all its original members and is hitting the road to support a new album, and the North American leg of the tour will start in Minnesota. Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge will hit the road together starting in March 2023 doing several shows in South America before doing a scheduled 32-stop tour in the US and it will all kick off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 4th.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?

There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?

For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident

MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
MOTLEY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

You Died Of Dysentery! Minnesota Video Game Being Turned Into A Musical

If you are a certain age, you most definitely had the chance to play The Oregon Trail in school at some point. Maybe it was elementary school, perhaps middle or high school, at some point you lost an ox cross the river, maybe a member of your party was bit by a rattlesnake, it could have even been you bitten while playing the game. The quirky, Minnesota-made video game is now being turned into a musical.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Two Big Stars From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Are Coming To Minnesota

'The Lord Of The Rings' franchise had quite a fan following in the early 2000s, two big names from the franchise will be coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. These two aren't the first familiar names to announce they are coming to Minnesota. Last month, we found out Josh Gates ,who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.On Tuesday afternoon, police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Antwan C. Watson.They've taken a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul into custody; he was apprehended at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th and Minnesota Streets."This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," Sgt. David  McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

