Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence
SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
Veteran charged in shooting of Michigan hotel worker
A veteran whose family says suffers from PTSD has been charged in the slaying of a Dearborn, Mich., hotel employee and the wounding of another before a seven-hour standoff with police.
Eatontown officials seek to ban garbage from being dumped at local parks
EATONTOWN – The members of the Borough Council are taking action to prohibit solid waste that is generated at outside sources from being disposed at Eatontown’s parks, playgrounds and parking lots. During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, prohibit individuals...
Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
